AllTrails Celebrates 1 Million Paid Subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails, the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors announced a substantial milestone - surpassing 1 million paid subscribers for its premium service, AllTrails Pro. Home to the largest collection of hand-curated trail guides, the outdoor recreation website and app also maintains a global community of over 25 million registered users.

Even prior to the pandemic, the outdoor sector was experiencing rapid year-over-year growth as more people turned to nature for mental and physical health. By May 2020, when pandemic lockdowns loosened, AllTrails saw an accelerated surge of usage as people reconnected with the outdoors. The company saw record-breaking growth continue through December, a contrast to the seasonal growth that is typical in the outdoor industry. While habit changes during the pandemic further accelerated business performance, the behavior also underscores the impact nature has on mental and physical health.

"At AllTrails, we believe that everyone has a right to the outdoors, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic standing," said Ron Schneidermann, CEO of AllTrails. "Our public lands are for everyone to enjoy and to experience the mental, physical, and emotional health benefits that come from spending time outside. This level of growth confirms that we are on the right path in leveraging technology to democratize access to the outdoors for all."

To commemorate the milestone, AllTrails, a 1% For The Planet member, is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant 10 thousand trees - one thousand trees for each year AllTrails has served its global community of outdoor enthusiasts.

"AllTrails' breakout growth is representative of a larger trend of people adopting new lifestyles and looking to the outdoors," said Ben Spero, managing director at Spectrum Equity, a growth equity firm that is AllTrails' majority shareholder. "It's a rare accomplishment for a consumer subscription service to reach 1 million paid subscribers, and this milestone is a testament to the unique service AllTrails provides its community in helping connect them to the outdoors and to nature," he added.

In the past year, AllTrails has achieved:

One million AllTrails Pro subscribers

Over 25 million cumulative registered users

Nearly 130% year-over-year increase in daily active users

Publishing of nearly 200 thousand trail guides

Trail coverage in 190 countries, 30 territories, and all 7 continents

AllTrails is the most trusted and used outdoors platform in the world. We help people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from our community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners in over 200 countries.

