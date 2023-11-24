DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLPOWERS' Black Friday deals are now live, with Amazon and official website offering up to 57% off on a collection of power stations and separate solar panels, and up to 50% off on bundles of power stations with solar panels. These deals are starting from $79 for the 41600mAh Power Bank, with free shipping being given across the lineup. You'll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can browse some of the savings right here, the promotion will be valid in Nov 17th-Nov 30th.

ALLPOWERS Top Featured Product:

image

AllPOWERS S200: 200W | 154Wh Capacity $79 (Reg. $138), S200 features Dual-way quick recharge technology.99W Fast Charging that enables a 100% charge in the time it takes you to have a rest,providing sufficient power on demand.

ALLPOWERS R600: 600W | 299Wh Capacity $189 (Reg. $269), UPS Support. is specially designed for charging kettle, juice, laptops, car refrigerator, drone and other outdoor electronics, power your outdoor adventure without worry.

ALLPOWERS R1500: 1800W | 1152Wh Capacity $499 (Reg. $999), This powerful power station is ready to provide reliable backup power for your home. Whether it's a stormy night or scheduled maintenance, the R1500 has what you need. Keep the lights on, your devices working, and your devices charging.

ALLPOWERS R3500: 3500W | 3168Wh Capacity $1699 (Reg. $3399), Experience unparalleled performance with its massive 3168Wh capacity and powerful AC output of 3200W (7000W peak). This powerful power station is ready to provide reliable backup power for your home. Whether it's a stormy

ALLPOWERS S2000 pro: 2400W | 1500Wh Capacity $799 (Reg. $1299), The S2000 pro has a remarkable 1500Wh capacity and 2400W output, making it capable of running 99% of home appliances. You may use it to power the majority of tools and appliances for outdoor activities and domestic crises

You can check more deals on Allpowers other site:

ALLPOWERS European site: sale up to €1700 off

ALLPOWERS Germany site: sale up to 50% off

ALLPOWERS UK site: sale up to 56% off

AllPOWERS Canada site: sale up to $1600 off

About Allpowers:

Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions.

Social Media:

Facebook

Youtube

Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284877/image.jpg