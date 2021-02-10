Allman Family Revival To Host Global Livestream From Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium

Fourth Annual Allman Family Revival Will Celebrate The Birthday Of Gregg Allman

Virtual Tickets On Sale Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Allman Family Revival will celebrate the birthday of Gregg Allman, iconic musician, songwriter and founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, with a socially-distanced live concert and global livestream from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

While in-venue tickets have sold out, fans around the world can tune in to the intimate virtual concert experience that will bring the sounds of the Ryman directly to their home. Tickets for the livestream are $15 and are available now at ryman.com. The livestream will be accessible up to 24 hours after the event for viewers in different time zones or those who are unable to watch the show live.

The show will feature Allman's son, Devon Allman, as the host and will highlight a roster of celebrated acts like the Allman Betts Band and special guests Jimmy Hall (Wet Willie), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Grammy-winning producer and drummer Tom Hambridge, Shannon McNally, Lamar Williams Jr., Lilly Hiatt, JD Simo, Patrick Sweany, Jackson Stokes and River Kittens.

Thanks to a reputation for hour-long epic jam sessions, Allman Family Revival shows have quickly become a highly anticipated annual concert event. The show will include original songs by guest artists and lean heavy on classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman songs as well as other fan favorites.

Ryman Auditorium strictly complies with safety regulations that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, and enhanced cleaning practices. For complete details, seating chart and more information about the safety precautions, please visit ryman.com.

About Ryman Auditorium

A National Historic Landmark, Ryman Auditorium was built by Captain Thomas G. Ryman in 1892. Ryman Auditorium is a 12-time winner of the prestigious Pollstar Theatre of the Year award. The historic venue is well-known as the Mother Church of Country Music and is the most famous former home of Grand Ole Opry (1943-1974). The Ryman has been featured in numerous film and television projects including Coal Miner's Daughter, The Johnny Cash Show, American Idol, Nashville, and more. While offering a diverse lineup and thriving concert schedule (with over 200 shows per year), the venue is also open for daytime tours year-round. A coveted under-play for many, her iconic stage has seen the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Mumford and Sons, and Tom Petty in recent years. Ryman Auditorium is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a Nashville-based REIT that also owns and operates the Grand Ole Opry, 650 AM WSM and Ole Red. For more information, visit ryman.com.

SOURCE Ryman Auditorium