Alligator Bioscience Virtual R&D Day - August 27, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) invites to a virtual R&D Day on August 27 at 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., in which CEO Per Norlén and COO Malin Carlsson will give an update on the status and latest development steps in the company's clinical pipeline - focusing on the drug candidates mitazalimab, ATOR-1015 and ATOR-1017. Guest speaker, Professor Ignacio Melero at University of Navarra, will give his view on 4-1BB, the target for ATOR-1017.

Program (approximate times):

2:00 p.m. Company introduction and clinical development update ATOR-1015 and mitazalimab

Speaker: Per Norlén, CEO

2:15 p.m. ATOR-1017 - Concept and latest news

Speaker: Malin Carlsson, COO

2:30 p.m. 4-1BB - An attractive target for cancer immunotherapy

Speaker: Professor Ignacio Melero, University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain

2:45 p.m. Q&A session

3:00 p.m. Conclusions

Presentations will be in English and can be followed live via Alligator Bioscience's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/eBfz0q77p78. A recording will also be made available on the Alligator web site after the event, www.alligatorbioscience.com. Questions to the speakers can be sent to red@biostock.se.

