Alligator Bioscience's Annual Report 2019 Published

LUND, Sweden, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, announced today that the Swedish version of the Annual Report 2019 is available on the company website www.alligatorbioscience.com. An English version will follow shortly.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:30 a.m. CET on 2 March 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab (ADC-1013), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.), ATOR-1144 and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46-46-540-82-06

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com.

