Alligator Bioscience publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has, in connection with the rights issue of shares which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 (the "Rights Issue"), prepared a prospectus (the "Prospectus") that today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

To ensure continued successful development in accordance with the Company's business plan and strategy, the Board of Directors of Alligator has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 86 million before issue costs. The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to initiate and conduct Phase II studies for mitazalimab and to complete phase I study and initiate preparatory work on Phase II study for ATOR-1017. The Rights Issue is secured to 100 per cent by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments.

For complete information on the Rights Issue, please see the published Prospectus.

Timeline for the Rights Issue

December 30, 2020 - Last day of trading incl. preferential rights

- Last day of trading incl. preferential rights January 4, 2021 - First day of trading excl. preferential rights

- First day of trading excl. preferential rights January 5, 2021 - Record date

- Record date January 11 - January 21, 2021 - Trading in rights

- Trading in rights January 11 - January 25, 2021 - Subscription period

- Subscription period January 11, 2021 - Until the Rights Issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office - Trading in paid-up subscribed shares ( Sw . "BTA")

- Until the Rights Issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office - Trading in paid-up subscribed shares ( . "BTA") January 28, 2021 - Estimated publication of outcome of Rights Issue

Prospectus

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the forthcoming Rights Issue and has today, on December 30, 2020, been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Prospectus, containing complete terms and conditions, is available on the Company's, Aktieinvest FK AB's and Redeye AB's respective websites (www.alligatorbioscience.com, www.aktieinvest.se and www.redeye.se). The Prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se). Subscription forms will be available on the Company's and Redeye AB's respective websites. Subscription forms can also be obtained by contacting Aktieinvest FK AB on telephone number 08-5065 1795.

Advisers

Redeye AB acts as financial adviser, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser and Aktieinvest FK AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO

Phone: 046-540 82 00

E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

or

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: 046-540 82 06

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1:45 p.m. CET on December 30, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH KOREA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Alligator. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for shares in Alligator will only be made through the Prospectus published by the Company on December 30, 2020. The Prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on http://www.alligatorbioscience.com. The approval of the Prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority shall not be regarded as an approval of the shares or any other securities. This release is however not a prospectus in accordance to the definition in the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and this announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares or other securities in Alligator. In order for investors to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with a decision to participate in the Rights Issue, any investment decision should only be made based on the information in the Prospectus. Thus, investors are encouraged to review the Prospectus in its entirety. In accordance with article 2 k of the Prospectus Regulation this press release constitutes an advertisement.

The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares or other securities in Alligator have been registered, and no shares or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no shares or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States.

Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no public offering of Securities is made in other countries than Sweden. In other member states of the EU, such an offering of Securities may only be made in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. In other member states of the EEA which have implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption in the Prospectus Regulation and/or in accordance with an applicable exemption under a relevant national implementation measure. In other member states of the EEA which have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption under national law.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-publishes-prospectus-in-connection-with-forthcoming-rights-issue,c3263006

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3263006/1355180.pdf Alligator Bioscience publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience