Alligator Bioscience: New Preclinical Data Demonstrate Strong Anti-tumor Effects for the 4-1BB Antibody ATOR-1017

LUND, Sweden, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), today announce that they will present preclinical data for the drug candidate ATOR-1017 at the 4th Annual Immuno-oncology Summit Europe, to be held in London on March 18-22, 2019.

ATOR-1017 is a monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of metastasizing cancer. It activates the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB and its immunostimulatory function is dependent on cross-linking to Fc-gamma receptors on immune cells.

The new data show that ATOR-1017, in an experimental model for colon cancer (MC38), displays potent anti-tumor effects. Furthermore, ATOR-1017 induces a dose-dependent effect on tumor growth inhibition and survival. Existing preclinical data have already shown that ATOR-1017 stimulates both NK (Natural Killer) and T cells, both of which contribute to an effective immune-mediated killing of tumor cells.

"ATOR-1017 is designed to have a superior safety and efficacy profile through its tumor-directed properties and these latest data support the positioning of ATOR-1017 as a best-in-class 4-1BB antibody with the potential to reduce side effects, but also to generate a potent and long-lasting immune response. This provide us with a strong preclinical package to move into the next phase of development. We expect to start clinical trials in cancer patients later this year," said Christina Furebring, SVP Preclinical Development, at Alligator Bioscience.

Dr Karin Enell Smith, Senior Scientist Immuno-oncology at Alligator, will hold an oral presentation with the title: "ATOR-1017 – A Tumor Directed Fcγ-Receptor Cross Linking Dependent 4-1BB Agonistic Antibody" on Monday, March 18, 5:45 p.m GMT (6:45 p.m. CET).

About ATOR-1017

ATOR-1017 is an immunostimulatory antibody (IgG4) that binds to the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB (also known as CD137) expressed on tumor-specific T cells and NK cells.

4-1BB has the capacity to support the immune cells involved in tumor control, making 4-1BB a particularly attractive target for cancer immunotherapy.

ATOR-1017 is differentiated from other 4-1BB antibodies, partly because of its unique binding profile, but also because its immunostimulatory function is dependent on cross-linking to Fc-gamma receptors on immune cells. The aim is to achieve effective tumor-targeted immune stimulation with minimum side effects. ATOR-1017 is planned to enter clinical studies 2019.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

