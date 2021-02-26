Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020

Continued focus on clinical development.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Safety data has been presented from the ongoing Phase I study with ATOR-1017 in patients with metastatic cancer. The results show a promising safety profile with only minor drug-related side effects."

- Per Norlén, CEO Alligator Bioscience

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCTOBER-DECEMBER



Mitazalimab:



New preclinical comparative data showed that mitazalimab has highly competitive immunostimulatory characteristics.

IND approved for forthcoming clinical studies in the US.

CTA submitted for launch of the forthcoming Phase II study in pancreatic cancer.

ATOR-1017:

Predicted therapeutic range dose levels reached in ongoing Phase I study.

Data Review Committee approved start of dosing at 200 mg, corresponding to approximately 3 mg/kg.

ALG.APV-527:

Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics commenced preparations for start of Phase I.

Other:

ALLIGATOR-FAB™ antibody library launched.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Oversubscribed rights issue generated proceeds of SEK 86 million before transaction costs.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

October-December 2020

Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.0).

(0.0). Operating result, SEK -34.1 million (-59.3).

(-59.3). Result for the period, SEK -34.5 million (-59.8).

(-59.8). Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.48 (-0.84).

(-0.84). Cash flow for the period, SEK -33.2 million (8.6).

(8.6). Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 103.3 million (249.9).

January-December 2020

Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (4.4).

(4.4). Operating result, SEK -144.3 million (-214.5).

(-214.5). Result for the period, SEK -143.3 million (-210.1).

(-210.1). Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.01 (-2.94).

(-2.94). Cash flow for the period, SEK 9.4 million (-19.6).

During the first quarter, the holdings in corporate bonds and interest funds were divested, which had a positive effect on cash flow.

The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/



Conference call/webcast

Alligator will host a conference call today, February 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. CEST for investors, analysts and media, where CEO Per Norlén and CFO Marie Svensson will present and comment on the Year-end Report. The conference will be held in English.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the web via the link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alligator-bioscience-q4-2020



Telephone number for the conference call is:

SE: +46850558358

UK: +443333009266

US: +18335268382



For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO

E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

Marie Svensson, CFO

E-mail: marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46 540 82 03

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 26, 2021.



About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com..



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab--year-end-report-january-december-2020,c3296041

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3296041/1379295.pdf Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience