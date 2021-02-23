Alligator Bioscience AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (Sw. BTA)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last day of trading in BTA in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator" or the "Company") will be Friday February 26, 2021 and stop day will be Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Through the rights issue, which ended on January 25, 2021, Alligator raised approximately SEK 86m before deduction of issue related costs.

The rights issue has now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and last day of trading in Alligator's BTA will be February 26, 2021. Stop day will be March 2, 2021. Shares are estimated to be delivered on the shareholders' account on March 4, 2021.

Advisers

Redeye AB acts as financial adviser, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser and Aktieinvest FK AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the rights issue.

Per Norlén, CEO

Per Norlén, CEO

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

Marie Svensson, CFO

Phone: +46 46 540 82 03

E-mail: marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4.00 p.m. CET on February 23, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.



