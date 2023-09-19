Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Euro Touring Power

In Conjunction with the Acquisition and Expansion into Europe, Company Launches New CES Global Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events, today announced that it has acquired Euro Touring Power ("ETP"), a premier provider of electrical equipment and air conditioning rental for touring productions throughout Europe. This acquisition expands CES Power's reach overseas, giving the company a new hub in Ireland with access to all of Europe. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Dublin, ETP supplies transformers, cables, distribution boxes, and stage air conditioning to large shows and events. The company provides the equipment that powers major entertainment, sports, and corporate productions throughout Europe. Managing Director Vincent Campion and the ETP management team will remain with the company.

Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, said, "Expanding overseas has always been part of our business plan, and we are excited to gain a strong foothold in Europe with the addition of ETP, an experienced partner with a reputation for quality equipment and superior service. We expect to work closely with Vincent and his team to build our customer base and add exciting new products as we grow the CES brand in Europe."

Mr. Campion noted, "We are delighted to join CES Power and its affiliate CES Technologies, as they share our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional, world-class experiences. We look forward to leveraging CES Power's deep resources and expertise in the U.S. to support our continued growth."

In conjunction with CES Power's expansion and acquisition of ETP, the company announced the launch of CES Global. This new division serves as an extension of CES Power, designed to focus on delivering the company's signature mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions globally, starting initially with Europe. CES Global aims to seamlessly integrate with the existing services of CES Power and the newly acquired capabilities of ETP, offering comprehensive, turnkey solutions for events worldwide. This strategic move enables the company to better cater to its clients operating across various international markets, ensuring a consistent level of quality and service, regardless of location.

Mr. Landa added, "The launch of CES Global is a natural evolution of our commitment to excellence and expansion. By integrating our expertise with the capabilities of our new European hub, we're poised to deliver unparalleled service to our customers wherever they are in the world. This is an exciting new chapter for CES Power, and it underlines our dedication to being a global leader in mobile power solutions."

Euro Touring Power is CES Power's eighth acquisition since being acquired by Allied in June 2021, and the company will continue to seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"The acquisition of ETP and announcement of CES Global represents an exciting leap forward in CES Power's strategic expansion plan," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "CES Power has proven that its model can deliver reliable, seamless power and temperature control solutions to top tier event promoters anywhere in the world."

About Euro Touring Power

Based in Dublin, Ireland, ETP is a premier provider of electrical equipment and air conditioning rental for touring productions throughout Europe. The company supplies transformers, cables, distribution boxes, and stage air conditioning for large shows and events. For more information, visit www.eurotouringpower.com.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest-profile events. The company offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit cespower.com and cestechnologies.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied") is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

