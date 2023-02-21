Allianz Care and Engage Health Group launch fairer global health insurance scheme for UK tech companies

BRIGHTON, England, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning employee benefits broker, Engage Health Group, has teamed up with Allianz Care to launch a new health insurance product for UK start-ups and tech companies with an international workforce.

'The International Tech Pool' aims to make global healthcare more accessible at a time when more and more businesses are hiring remotely abroad. The policy brings together start-ups and digital companies in a first-of-its-kind exclusive risk pool which is designed to help lower premiums.

Ian Abbott, International Director at Engage Health Group with Paddy Lawlor, Head of Sales & Distribution, UK & Northern Europe at Allianz Partners

"UK tech companies are increasingly employing overseas workers and are faced with the challenge of providing equal health support to all employees, wherever they are in the world," said Ian Abbott, International Director at Engage Health Group. "Yet, the cost of global health insurance is often inflated because their premium is calculated against the claims history of a riskier pool of businesses. The International Tech Pool has been created to solve that problem."

The product launch marks the first time that an international health insurance scheme has been designed solely for tech companies and start-ups. The International Tech Pool has been trialled by a range of tech companies, including Maze, a series-B funded product discovery platform, and Saltpay, a series-C funded payment service provider.

"The aim of the scheme is to ensure that tech companies get a fairer premium," said Ian. "By doing so, we can help businesses better look after their international employees whether they are expats or local nationals, and ensure they have access to private health insurance wherever they are in the world."

The International Tech Pool has been launched in partnership with international health insurance provider, Allianz Care.

"Tech starts-ups are often at a real disadvantage compared to well-established companies in their ability to provide top level employee benefits to their employees," said Paddy Lawlor, Head of Sales & Distribution, UK & Ireland at Allianz Partners.

"We agreed that if we could build a comprehensive product and combine a pool of many tech start-ups we could offer an employee benefit package at an affordable premium to allow these companies to attract and retain key staff to help them grow."

"Since the inception of the Engage Health partnership we have seen rapid growth. It has massively surpassed our initial predictions."

"For me personally, I am really excited to be able to keep working with a partner who is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this segment. We are already looking at adding additional lines of insurance to the offering as it keeps developing. The exciting part is that we are only getting started."

About Engage Health Group Ltd

Engage Health Group Ltd is an award-winning health insurance and employee benefits brokerage dedicated to offering expert, impartial advice to UK businesses. The company has more than 30 years' combined experience in the marketplace, helping companies of all sizes across the UK and internationally.

Founded in 2016 by UK Director Nick Hale, Engage Health Group won Best Group Healthcare Advice Firm at the national Health & Protection Awards 2022 and was highly commended in the Best International Corporate Client Advice Firm category.

Engage Health Group is a sister company to Hooray Health & Protection, a brokerage dedicated to helping the small business community.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is one of the fastest growing companies in the Allianz Group, employing 19,000 people across 78 countries. As a leader in health, automotive and travel insurance, Allianz Partners operates through a number of commercial brands, including Allianz Care.

The company's health division has one of the largest medical networks in the world with over 1,300,000 providers across 195 countries. Combined with local knowledge and on-the-ground support, businesses can benefit from the best possible healthcare and guidance wherever it's needed.

