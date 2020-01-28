Alliance Digital Fund Secures 40 Million EUR Capital Commitment From The Gem Group for Development of Their Portfolio European Blockchain Social Media Network ZONTO

PRAGUE, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Digital Fund a.s. (ADF), a company incorporated under the laws of the Czech Republic whose principal place of business is at Helenska 1799/4, Prague 2, 120 00, Czech Republic announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group to provide the ADF with up to EUR 40 million over a 5 years term following a public listing of ADF common stock. ADF will use the funds to complete the development of the ZONTO software product and related products, and marketing promotion.

The initial EUR 40 Million will be in the form of a capital commitment that allows ADF to draw down funds during the 5-years term by issuing shares of ADF's common stock to GEM (or such persons as it may direct) and subject to share lending arrangement(s) being in place.

ADF will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent with a public listing of ADF shares, the company will issue warrants to GEM to purchase up to ten per cent (10%) of the outstanding common stock of the company on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will have an exercise price per share equal to the Closing Bid Price of the Shares on the first day of trading upon the completion of the Going Public Transaction.

About ADF

Alliance Digital Fund a.s. Management Company registered in the Czech National Bank (CNB) in accordance with §15 of Law No. 240/2013 of the Collection of Laws on Investment Companies and Investment Funds (ZISIF).

The company is currently investing in the Zonto World social network (https://zonto.world).

ZONTO is a complex of software products, solutions, services and technologies integrated into one platform. The ZONTO system has several functional modules that interacted with each other.

Currently, ZONTO has 200,000 registered users and this indicator is growing.

About GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is an alternative investment group based in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets that provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

