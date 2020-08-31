AllGoVision Launches AllSafe™ Video Analytics for safety in the post-COVID world

"Built around our proven Video Analytics Platform and leveraging AI/ML technology, AllSafe™ brings a ready-to-deploy solution that can help Businesses, Industries and Public entities worldwide address safety concerns of their employees at work. In the post-COVID world our product can help monitor, enhance, and enforce workplace safety and enable customers establish a responsible re-opening of their offices and facilities," says K Srinivasan, CEO, AllGoVision.

AllGoVision's solutions, which include advanced video analytics, face recognition and ANPR products, caters to the Safety, security and business analytics requirements of customers in Smart Cities, Airports, Smart Buildings and Retail. With the interdiction of AllSafe, public entities such as Cities and Airports can enhance safety with features such as No-Mask Detection and Crowding Detection. Manufacturing facilities and Enterprises, can increase employee safety by using contactless attendance management through Face Recognition and Thermal camera integration, No-Mask Detection and Contact Tracing. AllSafe's People Counting and Occupancy Limiting feature will help Smart Retail.

AllSafe™ as a solution will now be available for all markets including Middle East, India, Korea, APAC, Africa, EU, LATAM & North American markets. For More Information on AllSafe™, visit www.allgovision.com/allsafe

About AllGoVision

Established in 2009, AllGoVision Technologies (www.allgovision.com) commenced independent operations since 2016. AllGoVision's offerings include Facial Recognition, ANPR, Traffic Management, Intelligent Crowd Management & Perimeter Protection. AllGoVision is one of the most trusted brands in Advanced Video Analytics powered by AI & Deep Learning. With 40+ basic and advanced features and Deep Learning capabilities, it ensures superior monitoring, detection, and recognition. Hosting a buffet of technologically advanced Safety & Security Products & Solutions, AllGoVision is connected with 100+ partner channels and System Integrators in more than 30 countries.

