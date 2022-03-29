ALLERGAN AESTHETICS BRINGS DATA, INNOVATION & INDUSTRY EXPERTISE TO THE 2022 AESTHETIC AND ANTI-AGING MEDICINE WORLD CONGRESS (AMWC)

-Industry leader demonstrates commitment to the future of aesthetics with forward-facing, trends report-



IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, will join industry colleagues and healthcare providers from around the globe for the 20th edition of AMWC in Monaco, France.

The meeting marks Allergan Aesthetics entry into the emerging category of Hybrid Injectables with the launch of HArmonyCa™ with lidocaine across Europe, specifically, in UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Greece, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands and in select EEMEA countries such as South Africa, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, as well as Brazil.

The hybrid meeting will be held at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco March 31, 2022 – April 2, 2022.

The Allergan Aesthetics activity, presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

HArmonyCa™ Symposium will be held at Salle des Princes on March 31, 2022 at 10:45am CET

Allergan Aesthetics looks to further develop the Hybrid Injectables category by introducing its first dual-effect product, which combines the two active ingredients - hyaluronic acid (HA) - a well-known ingredient found in facial fillers and calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) - in one injection.







Allergan Aesthetics will provide a range of in-person and virtual training packages to support appropriate medical professionals who wish to offer HArmonyCa™ with Lidocaine to their patients across Europe and in select EEMEA countries.

Hosted by Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), the main stage symposium titled 'Face the Future' will focus on the aesthetic trends of the future with sessions exploring the changing face of beauty, diversity, gender-inclusive beauty and modern masculinity.

April 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM – 12:45 AM CET

Poster Presentations

Biological Response of the Combination Filler, HArmonyCa™, in a Rodent Model

Authors: André Braz, Artem Kutikov , Alexander Pierce , Alexandra Grond , Malka Salomon , Lauren Nakab

Efficacy and Safety of 2 Doses of OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Masseter Muscle Prominence: 6-Month Results From a Randomized, Phase 2b, Placebo-Controlled Study

Authors: Sabrina Fabi , Derek Jones , Brian Biesman , Alexander Rivkin , Julia Garcia , Tanya Brandstetter , Grace Pan , Beta Bowen, Elisabeth Lee , Mitchell F. Brin

Botulax Displays Lower Enzymatic Activity when Compared to OnabotulinumtoxinA in a Light Chain Activity Assay (presentation was previously presented at other congresses and will be encore presentations at AMWC)

Authors: David Rupp , Celina Nino , Lance Steward , Mitchell Brin , Amy Brideau-Andersen

