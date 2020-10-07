Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, Acquires Innovative Luminera Dermal Filler Business

-- Acquisition Immediately Enhances Allergan Aesthetics' Leading International Dermal Filler Portfolio & Pipeline --

-- Adds HArmonyCa, a Dermal Filler Combining Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and Calcium Hydroxyapatite (CaHA) –

IRVINE, California, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced that it has entered into an agreement with Luminera, a privately held, aesthetics company based in Israel with a portfolio and pipeline of dermal filler products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Allergan Aesthetics will acquire Luminera's full dermal filler portfolio and R&D pipeline further enhancing Allergan Aesthetics' leading dermal filler portfolio with its JUV DERM® collection of fillers.

"The addition of the Luminera assets adds innovative technology, complementing our leading JUV DERM® filler franchise. We welcome the Luminera team as we continue to build our global aesthetics company and a world-class product offering for healthcare professionals and patients around the world," said Carrie Strom, SVP, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics.

Luminera Chairman Dadi Segal, PhD, added, "We believe bringing together key, innovative Luminera assets with the support of Allergan Aesthetics will provide an even brighter future for our people, products and a more expanded offering for our customers. This is a tremendous opportunity to further build, develop and collaborate with a leading global aesthetics company."

Luminera's key value driver for the future is HArmonyCa, an innovative dermal filler intended for facial soft tissue augmentation comprised of a combination of cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA) with embedded calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) microspheres. The combination of HA and CaHA in a single product is highly differentiated in the dermal filler category. HArmonyCa is currently commercially available in Israel and Brazil.

Allergan Aesthetics will continue to develop this product for its International and US markets.

The Luminera dermal filler portfolio also includes a line of HA dermal fillers, as well CaHA based fillers commercialised across several markets. Brands include Crystalys, Hydryalix and Hydryal.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

