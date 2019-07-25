Allegro DVT Announces the Availability of the First AVS3 Compliance Test Suite

GRENOBLE, France, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today introduced the first compliance test suite for the new AVS3 video standard, the latest addition to the AVS family of video coding standards. The newly added test suite will help silicon vendors and device manufacturers validate their AVS3 decoder implementations using industry proven test streams.

AVS3, China's latest video coding standard, is being developed by the AVS working group with a target to provide the most competitive low royalty codec standard, achieve higher compression efficiency and provide suitable video coding technology for 8K ultra-high definition media and emerging 5G applications such as virtual reality media, smart security and video streaming. Allegro DVT is an active member of the AVS working group and is closely involved in the development of the AVS3 coding standard.

"We welcome Allegro DVT's contribution to the AVS ecosystem. The release of AVS3 test suite will accelerate the development and the adoption of new products supporting AVS3 video standard," commented Wen Gao, Chair of the AVS Working group.

Allegro DVT developed a unique technology to generate multi-codec elementary and system compliance streams. Allegro DVT's AVS3 test suites also leverage the company's extensive experience in developing audio/video compliance test streams. Allegro DVT continues to follow the evolution of the AVS3 standard and will be providing updates to its AVS3 test suites as needed.

"The newly added AVS3 test suite complements Allegro DVT's extensive portfolio of video codecs test suites which already includes support for previous generation AVS2 video coding standard. It reaffirms our position as the market leader in compliance test streams and proves our commitment to help our partners design and validate the compliance of their new products against this new emerging video standard," added Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT is a leading provider of H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9 and AV1 solutions, including industry standard compliance test suites, and semiconductor video encoder and decoder hardware (RTL) IPs. Allegro DVT products have been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

For more information, visit Allegro DVT's website or contact info@allegrodvt.com

About AVS Working Group

AVS Workgroup, short for Audio and Video Coding Standard Workgroup of China, is committed to providing the digital audio-video equipment and systems with high-efficient and economical compression and decompression technological standards. The first generation AVS and the second generation AVS2, released as Chinese National Standards and IEEE standards in 2006 and 2016, have been widely adopted by digital TV broadcasting, IPTV and Internet streaming.

For more information, visit AVS's website at www.avs.org.cn.

