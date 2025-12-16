Allego Named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Expands Leadership with New Industry Wins

From workplace culture to product innovation, Allego's honors reflect its growing influence across the revenue enablement industry.

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement , is proud to announce it has been named one of The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for the fourth time, alongside earning multiple workplace and industry recognitions throughout 2025.

The Globe's Top Places to Work list recognizes companies in Massachusetts that go above and beyond to create exceptional workplace cultures, according to their employees. This year, Allego ranked #16 out of 45 medium-sized companies , as part of a list of 175 organizations selected from surveys of more than 120,000 Massachusetts employees across 314 organizations. The surveys were conducted by Energage. Participants evaluated companies on leadership, values, training, benefits, and employee engagement.

"Earning a place on The Boston Globe's list is a powerful reminder of what makes Allego exceptional — our people," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Their dedication to learning, collaboration, and innovation is what drives our success. We're proud to have a culture that encourages growth and empowers our teams to create the world-class technology our customers rely on."

Allego was also featured in a Boston Globe article examining how young workers use technology to build skills. The article spotlighted Allego's AI Role Play software as an innovative tool that helps early-career sales reps accelerate their selling capabilities.

"At Allego, we're intentional about creating an environment where employees feel supported, challenged, and excited to grow," said Lena Finch, vice president of people and culture at Allego. "Our use of AI Role Play and other modern tools reflects our belief that technology should enhance human potential. It's rewarding to see our approach recognized, and even more rewarding to see how it helps our teams build confidence, capability, and long-term career success."

This honor comes on the heels of Allego being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms . The company was also ranked #1 in Onboarding & Continuous Learning Use Case (4.41/5) and Direct B2B Selling Use Case (4.44/5) in the Gartner®, Critical Capabilities for Revenue Enablement Platforms, October 2025.

"Allego's position as Leader, we believe, underscores the company's continued leadership in delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that help revenue teams perform at the highest level," Lee said.

A Year of Recognition for Allego

Allego also received recognition throughout 2025 for its culture, innovation, and impact on the sales and revenue enablement industry from multiple organizations.

Workplace Awards in 2025

In addition to being named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Allego earned these prestigious workplace awards in 2025:

Inc. Best Workplaces

Allego was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the fifth time, recognizing its commitment to employee well-being and values-driven culture.





Allego was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the fifth time, recognizing its commitment to employee well-being and values-driven culture. Selling Power: 60 Best Companies to Sell For

For the sixth consecutive year, Selling Power included Allego in its distinguished list. Allego earned this recognition because it invests in "comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel," noted Selling Power publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner.

Industry & Technology Awards in 2025

Allego also received awards for its innovation and technological advancements within its revenue enablement platform:

BISA Technology Innovation Award

Honoring leadership in advancing financial services technology, BISA recognized Allego for its advancements in technology-based solutions for the financial services industry.





Honoring leadership in advancing financial services technology, BISA recognized Allego for its advancements in technology-based solutions for the financial services industry. The Stevie Awards – Silver in Sales Enablement Solution (New Version)

This marks Allego's ninth Stevie Award and third win in this category. Several judges praised Allego, with one calling it "an impressive, comprehensive sales enablement platform that integrates AI-driven features to address the challenges of modern sales teams."





This marks Allego's ninth Stevie Award and third win in this category Several judges praised Allego, with one calling it "an impressive, comprehensive sales enablement platform that integrates AI-driven features to address the challenges of modern sales teams Business Intelligence Group – Sammy Award for Growth Catalyst in CMS

Allego received its third Sammy Award, honoring companies that successfully unify sales and marketing execution. Allego received the award for its content management system (CMS), a key component in its revenue enablement platform. Russ Fordyce, CEO of Business Intelligence Group, remarked, "Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together. We're excited to recognize Allego for its leadership and results."





Allego received its third Sammy Award, honoring companies that successfully unify sales and marketing execution. Allego received the award for its (CMS), a key component in its revenue enablement platform. Russ Fordyce, CEO of Business Intelligence Group, remarked, "Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together. We're excited to recognize Allego for its leadership and results." MarTech Breakthrough Award: Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software

Allego earned this honor for the fourth time, reinforcing its leadership in sales enablement innovation. This award is a testament to the platform's continued evolution to meet the continually changing needs of its customers.

These honors reinforce Allego's leadership at the intersection of culture, technology, and customer impact. With its continued investment in people and innovation, the company is well positioned to drive the next generation of revenue enablement and empower organizations to achieve stronger, more consistent performance.

About Allego

Allego is the first and only Revenue Enablement Platform to lead across digital selling, content management, learning, and coaching. It delivers the simplicity of an all-in-one solution without sacrificing the depth each use case demands. For over five years, Allego has led the market in innovation. And now it offers practical, agentic AI that drives real-world results.

This innovation-led approach delivers measurable business impact. This includes up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates. That's why Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, five of the 15 largest U.S. banks, four of the eight largest insurance providers, four of the five largest global medical device companies, six of the 10 largest wealth management firms, all five of the largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises.

Discover how Allego can turn your sales enablement strategy into a growth-driving powerhouse at allego.com .

