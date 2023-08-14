ALLCLEAR RESEARCH: HOLIDAYMAKERS OVERLOOK INSURANCE FOR SHORT-HAUL HOLIDAYS

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one in two people with pre-existing medical conditions (46%) wouldn't get travel insurance for short-haul holidays, according to new research from AllClear Travel Insurance.

The places these people would most likely visit without cover include France (41%), Spain (37%), Ireland (28%) and Italy (26%). Surprisingly, people with pre-existing medical conditions believe it would be almost twice as easy to get a quick trip back home from France than from the Channel Islands (23%) if they were to face complications when abroad.

At a time when three in four people (78%) still want a summer escape, AllClear's data suggests the cost-of-living crisis is forcing 84% of people to look for ways to cut the cost of a holiday – and, for people travelling to nearby countries, many are questioning whether they can get by without Travel Insurance.

It may be expected that people with medical conditions are more safety-conscious than the average Brit when it comes to travel insurance. However, alarmingly, the national average for people in the UK saying they would skip out on getting cover on short-haul trips was also 46%, indicating that those who need cover the most may not be taking their specific needs into account when travelling.

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear Insurance comments: "Everyone needs to be aware that, no matter the distance you travel, or the duration of your trip abroad, getting Travel Insurance that meets your needs should be a priority when planning a holiday. Since the end of Covid restrictions, Europe has returned as the top choice destination for UK holidaymakers. We fully understand the pressures people feel from the cost-of-living crisis, but no holiday is too close to home to consider without comprehensive travel cover."

