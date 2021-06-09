Allbound Becomes A HubSpot App Partner With A Certified Integration

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allbound announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot , a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace .

This enhances the channel sales capacity by merging the HubSpot CRM with the #1 Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform. The integration allows users to extend the features of HubSpot by using them natively alongside Allbound.

To create an amazing partner experience, the integration with Allbound allows HubSpot customers to engage with partner organizations, such as resellers, referral partners, affiliate partners and tech integrated partners.

"We're very excited to have Allbound as a part of the App Partner Program," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their investment in product quality adds meaningful value to the HubSpot ecosystem and we're thrilled to have them onboard."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

"We are thrilled to have a certified integration in HubSpot's app ecosystem. Our integration allows Allbound to accelerate the growth of HubSpot customers," said Kaushal Panjwani, Vice President of Engineering.

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

