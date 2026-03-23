All-terrain Vehicle Market worth $4.38 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the All-terrain Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 3.49 billion in 2026 to USD 4.38 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Browse 78 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "All-terrain Vehicle Market"

All-terrain Vehicle Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2035

2025–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 3.49 billion

USD 3.49 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 4.38 billion

USD 4.38 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 2.6%

All-terrain Vehicle Market Trends & Insights:

Utility vehicles to hold larger market share.

Electric ATVs to register higher CAGR during forecast period.

Europe to account for second-largest market for all-terrain vehicles in 2026.

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The all-terrain vehicle market is expected to grow as ATVs are being widely used across utility applications such as agriculture, land management, forestry, and remote terrain mobility. As these vehicles prove useful for work-related tasks in rough terrain, demand is becoming less dependent on recreational sales alone. The continued growth of outdoor recreation and off-road riding, including rising participation in trail riding, adventure tourism, and outdoor sports, is expanding the user base and supporting steady vehicle sales. Additionally, manufacturers' ongoing product development, including improvements in vehicle performance, safety systems, and digital connectivity, as well as a shift toward electric ATV models, is driving growth in the all-terrain vehicle market. However, straddle-type ATVs are facing growing challenges due to safety concerns related to balance and rider control, as these vehicles require greater skill to handle than side-by-side vehicles. This has led to stricter enforcement of rider training and age-appropriate usage by regulators such as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At the same time, use is becoming more restricted in certain areas as agencies continue to regulate trail access more closely. These factors, along with a shift toward easy-to-use SXS vehicles, are slowing demand for straddle-type ATVs.

Utility vehicles to hold larger market share.

Utility ATVs hold a larger share because they are used for daily, task-based applications such as agriculture, forestry, property maintenance, and light industrial work, which creates consistent, repeat demand. Unlike sport ATVs, which are primarily used for recreation and depend on discretionary spending, utility models are often treated as essential equipment, especially in rural and commercial settings, where they support activities such as towing, spraying, and inspection. They also offer features such as cargo racks, towing capacity, and attachment compatibility, making them more versatile for work use. In addition, sectors like farming and land management require multiple units and regular replacement, which sustain higher volumes than sport ATVs, which are typically purchased for individual use and have longer replacement cycles.

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Electric ATVs to register higher CAGR during forecast period.

The market for electric ATVs is growing faster because they offer quiet operation, instant torque, and lower maintenance than internal combustion models, making them suitable for use in areas where noise and emissions are restricted, such as parks, farms, and resorts. Improvements in battery technology and charging infrastructure are also making electric off-road vehicles more practical for daily use. Electric ATVs offer lower operating costs because they have fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered ATVs, which reduces routine maintenance such as oil changes, air filter replacements, and engine servicing. They also eliminate fuel expenses, which is beneficial for users who operate ATVs frequently for farm work, property management, or park operations. Manufacturers have begun introducing dedicated electric models to capture this demand. For example, DRR USA offers the DRR EV Safari 4x4, an electric four-wheel ATV used in farms, resorts, and conservation areas where quiet operation is useful. Similarly, Eco Charger offers models such as the Eco Charger Lithium Prestige, designed mainly for agricultural and estate management tasks and powered by lithium batteries.

Europe to account for second-largest market for all-terrain vehicles in 2026.

Europe is likely to account for the second-largest market for all-terrain vehicles after North America in 2026. Major countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Spain have a higher demand for all-terrain vehicles. Europe has key players such as Polaris Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), BRP (Canada), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), and CFMOTO (China). In September 2025, GOES, a CFMOTO sub-brand, unveiled three new models at a global product launch in Austria. These models were the TERROX 1000, 500, and 350. GOES has expanded its dealer network to 1,200 dealers across 27 countries.

Moreover, most European countries have larger farm sizes, which has created a higher demand for utility ATVs. As a result, ATVs play a crucial role in crop inspection, farm practices, and animal management. However, several European nations use these vehicles for agricultural purposes owing to their remarkable adaptability and maneuverability across diverse landscapes. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. offers models such as the Yamaha Kodiak 700 and Yamaha Grizzly 700 for heavy-duty work and trail riding, while BRP (through its Can-Am brand) offers the Outlander Pro HD5 for utility tasks, including cargo racks, towing capability, and a work-focused chassis for carrying tools or equipment.

EU Regulation no. 167/2013 (T) and EU Regulation no. 168/2013 (L) set rules for all-terrain vehicles used for business or recreational purposes in Europe. Due to these regulations, the ATV industry in Europe has undergone many significant changes over the last four to five years. ATV producers fully accepted these transformations and began converging toward meeting European government requirements while stabilizing the European market. For instance, in the UK, people can ride quad bikes weighing less than 550 kg on public roads if they have a valid driver's license and car insurance. By 2035, sales of ATVs are anticipated to surge across Europe due to regulations allowing their use on highways, which will require adherence to standards and safety measures, creating more promising markets for ATVs.

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Top Companies in All-terrain Vehicle Market:

The Top Companies in All-terrain Vehicle Market are Polaris Inc. (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), BRP (Canada), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), and CFMOTO (China). Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Deere & Company (US), and Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Japan).

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