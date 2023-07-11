All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Market Share, Drivers And Trends - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) And Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Global Market Report 2023, the market size is expected to grow from $8.7 billion in 2022 to $9.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility task vehicle (UTV) market size is then expected to grow to $13.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of mor than 8%. Going forward, government support, the rising urbanization, the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and the increasing global awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will drive the growth.

Learn More On The All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/all-terrain-vehicle-atv-and-utility-task-vehicle-utv-global-market-report

ATV and UTV market companies are focusing on product innovations and developing new product solutions to strengthen their position in the market. Electric ATVs and UTVs are amongst the focus areas for major companies. For example, in February 2022, Barrus, a UK-based custom-engine builder, introduced the all-new HiSun lithium-ion powered electric UTV range into the UK, comprising four innovative models. The four power options are the HiSun 5 kW, 7.5 kW, 15 kW and a 4-seater 15 kW. All are designed to work just as hard, if not harder, than traditional fuel-powered machines. The 4-seater version of the 15 kW UTV can transport up to four passengers, carry machinery and equipment and tow heavy loads with ease. The lithium-ion technology batteries are designed for longer run times and a single charge will keep the UTV working for a full day.

Companies in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility task vehicle (UTV) market are seeking collaborations and acquisitions to develop innovative products, improve their financial strength, and expand their geographical presence. For example, in March 2023, L1fe Outdoors, a Canadian ATV dealer, partnered with FINNTRAIL, a Canadian company involved in manufacturing and designing specialized off-road wading gear, to introduce technologically advanced ATV/UTV riding gear to Canadian off-road enthusiasts and promote the riding experience with high safety, performance, and comfort.

Request A Free Sample Of The All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8587&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility task vehicle (UTV) market and was worth $5.3 billion in 2022. The market accounted for 0.021% of the region's GDP.

The ATV and UTV market in North America is supported by the large number of adventure parks and trails, high disposable income, large youth population and strategic partnership and collaborations in the region. For example, in March 2023, L1fe Outdoors, a Canadian ATV dealer, partnered with FINNTRAIL, a Canadian company involved in manufacturing and designing specialized off-road wading gear, to introduce technologically advanced ATV/UTV riding gear to Canadian off-road enthusiasts and promote the riding experience with high safety, performance, and comfort.

View More Similar Market Reports:

All Terrain Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/all-terrain-vehicle-atv-global-market-report

Power Sports Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-sports-global-market-report

Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-utility-vehicle-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 5000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company