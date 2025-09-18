SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd International Digital Energy Expo (IDEE) officially kicks off in Shenzhen today, bringing together industry leaders, representatives from organizations and think tanks, industry experts, customers, and partners from around the world. Throughout the event, participants will engage in discussions on cutting-edge industry trends, new technology applications, and benchmark business practices, working together to advance the high-quality development of the digital energy industry. At the opening ceremony, Mr. Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a speech titled "All-Scenario Grid Forming Technology, Accelerating Wind and Solar as Main Power." He noted that carbon neutrality has shifted from a consensus to an action, and the rapid increase in wind and PV penetration rate weakens the power grid and introduces two significant challenges to power systems: high proportions of both renewable energy and power electronics equipment. Leveraging ongoing technological innovation and expertise, Huawei is enhancing its grid forming capabilities across various scenarios to facilitate the construction of a stable new power system. This effort aims to accelerate wind and solar as main power, starting a new era of all-scenario grid forming.

As a technology provider and enabler, Huawei has spent over a decade advancing research in grid forming technologies. By championing the transition from grid following and grid supporting to grid forming, Huawei remains at the forefront of industry development. By integrating self-developed basic hardware (power device that features high overload capacity and reliability; digital control device that features high intelligence and high computing power), architecture (highly available string architecture and highly safe two-stage power architecture), and algorithms (smart grid forming algorithms), Huawei has built six key grid forming capabilities for power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption to promote the evolution from ESS grid forming to PV+ESS grid forming. These capabilities encompass the following: short circuit level, virtual inertia support, wideband oscillation damping, fast primary frequency response, minute-level black start, and seamless on/off-grid transition.

Grid forming technologies have been widely used and commercially deployed globally, setting up benchmarks for global green transitions. In the Middle East, near the Red Sea coast, Huawei's grid forming technologies have helped the customer establish the world's largest microgrid powered by 100% renewable energy. Operating reliably for two years, this microgrid has successfully withstood short circuits caused by severe weather, ensuring reliable power supply. In the 30 MW PV+6 MW/24 MWh ESS project in Xizang, China, Huawei has helped the customer deploy the grid forming ESS solution in a high-altitude, extremely cold, and weak grid environment. The solution increases the PV output from 1.5 MW to 12 MW. Compared with other solutions in the industry, Huawei's solution integrates 75% more energy, greatly improving the project revenue. The world's largest integrated PV+ESS project has kicked off in the Philippines, setting the stage for bridging the energy divide. It includes 3.5 GW PV systems and 4.5 GWh grid forming ESSs. Leveraging Huawei's GW-level PV+ESS coordinated control and plant-level black start technologies, the project can provide a constant power output for 13 hours per day.

Huawei is committed to leading digital and intelligent technology innovation in the industry. It has created the industry's first "device-edge-cloud" full-link synergy for PV+ESS intelligence. This enables full-lifecycle intelligent management of power plants, realizing less-attended or even unattended O&M and maximizing revenue from power trading. Through the deep integration of AI into the entire process of planning, construction, maintenance, and operation, the implementation and design errors of engineering construction are reduced by 40%, the O&M efficiency is improved by 50%, and the operation revenue is increased by more than 10%. This helps customers build safe, efficient, and intelligent renewable energy plants, propelling the industry toward a new era of automation.

High quality is critical to industry sustainability. Huawei Digital Power always prioritizes quality and strives for success through excellence. With systematic, process-driven capabilities and an end-to-end quality strategy, Huawei incorporates high-quality standards throughout the product lifecycle, from demand definition and material management to production and delivery, consistently creating greater value for customers.

Huawei Digital Power will continue to work with industry authorities, power grid operators, industry associations, and standards organizations to improve industry standards, optimize the power market mechanism, and promote the large-scale, standardized, and high-quality development of the industry, accelerating wind and solar as main power.

