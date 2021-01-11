All-new Sorento wins 'Large SUV of the year' at 2021 What Car? Car Of The Year awards

The variant chosen by the judges at What Car? was the 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid in the UK's '2' specification, packed full of standard features such as a Reversing Camera System, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, and Forward Collision Avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist and junction detection.

Commenting on the Sorento win, Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? magazine said: "The Sorento's hybrid tech combines good real-world fuel economy with comparatively low CO 2 emissions, while the ride is comfortable and the steering accurate. Throw in a nicely made and well-equipped interior, a driving position that's lofty enough to make HGV drivers jealous and Kia's unmatched seven-year warranty, and the Sorento is an outstanding all-rounder."

Won-Jeong Jeong, President at Kia Motors Europe commented: "It is always a great honour to receive awards for the vehicles that we produce, and particularly from such well-known and highly regarded publications as What Car? magazine. The fourth-generation Sorento is a car we are very proud of, particularly as it represents the first application of electrified power in our flagship SUV."

The all-new Sorento has only been on sale in Europe for a short time, yet has already cemented itself as an important halo product in the Kia line-up, having also won 'Car of the Year' in the UK's Carbuyer 2021 awards.

The all-new Sorento range is available across Kia's European dealer network, with powertrain options (depending on market) including hybrid, diesel and plug-in hybrid. All models are sold in Europe with Kia's industry-leading seven-year, 150,000-kilometre warranty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417780/kia.jpg

