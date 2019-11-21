All-new 2021 Kia Seltos blends ruggedness and refinement in entry SUV segment

Combines modern styling and sophistication with well-engineered capability

Right-sized; slots between iconic Soul and sleek Sportage

Powered by efficient 2.0-liter or spirited 1.6-liter Turbo four-cylinder engines

Available all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

Well-appointed interior laden with smart technology to enhance the on-road experience harkens to Telluride levels of refinement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged, refined and right-sized, the all-new Seltos energizes the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in the U.S. with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends. Complementing Kia's robust SUV lineup, and following on the heels of the Telluride, the Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines include a spirited 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo, and an available all-wheel drive system[i] with torque vectoring control and a lock mode to handle more severe road conditions. It is available in five trims: LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX. Looking at all it has to offer, it's no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry when it goes on-sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020. While complete pricing will be available closer to the Seltos' on-sale date, the LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the S FWD will have a similar starting price.