All-natural and Organic Ingredients Unlock Lucrative Growth Prospects in Infant Formula Ingredients Space

"The growing trend of mimicking infant formulas to breast milk is leading manufacturers to develop specialized ingredients that could offer superior nutrition composition to formula-fed infants," said Smriti Sharma, Chemicals, Materials, and Nutrition Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, across different infant formula segments, volume growth is primarily from the specialty infant formula category, with growing-up/toddler milk estimated to account for a majority of the bulk demand for ingredients, primarily due to its sheer volume. The demand for premium, organic, clean-label products will drive all application segments."

Sharma added: "Regulations across the infant formula space are predicted to play a significant role in shaping market dynamics. For instance, new European regulations have proposed reduced protein concentration and high DHA levels, which is likely to impact DHA oil adoption. Moreover, proposed changes in the infant formula national standards (GB standards) in China—one of the leading markets of infant formula products—are anticipated to impact the market significantly. Further, expected approvals for highly specialized ingredients (for example, HMOs) in the Chinese market will foster future growth and innovation potential."

Rapid urbanization, growth of the middle class, and rising number of women participating in the labor force—especially in developing markets—are key factors to drive the global infant formula ingredients market. Participants should explore the following to unlock growth opportunities:

Innovation Across Functional Ingredients to Cater to the Growing Demand for Specialty Formulas : Ingredient manufacturers need to keep up with changing requirements and offer ingredients that align with changing product requirements.

: Ingredient manufacturers need to keep up with changing requirements and offer ingredients that align with changing product requirements. Expanding Their Portfolio By Offering Functional Ingredients That Enable Products Closer to Breast Milk: Manufacturers need to push authorities to have a regulatory framework that supports innovation. Approval of novel ingredients needs to be fast-tracked to ensure early adoption.

Manufacturers need to push authorities to have a regulatory framework that supports innovation. Approval of novel ingredients needs to be fast-tracked to ensure early adoption. Offering High-quality, Non-GMO, Organic Ingredients to Cater to Changing Consumer Demand: Increasing clean-label requirements and creating product differentiation are driving the demand for organic, non-GM ingredients. Ingredient manufacturers need to pivot in terms of their offerings to cater to changing consumer demand.

