All-in-One Excellence: Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) - The Ultimate Drawing Display for Creatives

22 Oct, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion officially releases the highly anticipated Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) drawing display. This new model is designed for professional art communities, particularly those seeking a large-sized pen display with cutting-edge features, a natural pen experience, and sharp display quality.

As Huion continues with its strategy of continuous development and responds to the rapid advancements in digital painting, design, and media industries, the iteration and upgrade of the previous Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is imminent.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) brings all the upgrades of Huion's Gen 3 lineup, including the iconic PenTech 4.0, which offers a more sensitive drawing experience, and the Canvas Glass with anti-glare properties, providing a tactile, paper-like texture.

Additionally, Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) boasts a 4K resolution and rich colors, delivering superior image quality and vibrant colors for artists looking for a fluid and crisp visual experience.

With its 23.8-inch screen, this display provides spacious space for your canvas, allowing you to be more consistent and immersive in your creation process. It also supports screen splitting and multi-touch function, enabling you to maximize productivity. If you're deciding between large-sized screens, Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is a no-brainer.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) outperforms competitors with industry-leading ΔE<1 color accuracy and broad gamut coverage (99% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 98% Display P3), making it the perfect tool for creatives who demand high color precision in their projects.

Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is not only a powerhouse in performance but also features a minimalist and high-end design. It comes with the Keydial Remote K40 for quick access to shortcuts and dual pens for different preferences, ensuring that you have everything you need to get started right out of the box. This helps digital artists, graphic designers, photographers, and other creatives across various fields to work more efficiently and achieve superior results.

About Huion

Huion is a leading brand in the digital creative equipment manufacturing industry, committed to providing creators worldwide with the most advanced tools to push the boundaries of creativity.

For more information about Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3), please visit [huion.com] or follow its official Instagram account @huiontablet.

