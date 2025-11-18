All-In Interview at CES Featuring McKinsey and General Catalyst on the Keynote Stage

"This is CES at its best — a convergence of ideas, influence, and innovation," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Hosting a live taping of the All-In podcast with the leaders of McKinsey and General Catalyst, captures the excitement of this moment. AI isn't just reshaping industries, it's rewriting the rules of leadership, strategy, and opportunity. CES is where innovators show up and lead the AI revolution."

Sternfels leads McKinsey & Company, the world's most influential management consultancy. Under his leadership, the firm has embraced AI in its client work as well as its own operations, with Lilli, McKinsey's generative AI platform, powering new ways of working across the firm.

Taneja leads General Catalyst, one of the world's premier venture and transformation companies with more than $40B under management. He has backed era-defining companies such as Stripe, Samsara, Superhuman (formerly known as Grammarly), and Gusto.

Calacanis is one of Silicon Valley's most dynamic voices. As an early investor in companies like Uber, Robinhood, and Calm, he has a track record of spotting industry-changing innovation. As co-host of the All-In podcast, he has built a platform that shapes the tech, investing, and policy debates followed by millions of founders and executives.

"I'm excited to join Hemant and Jason at CES for a conversation about how top leaders in business, investing, and technology are navigating the AI revolution," said Sternfels. "We'll explore the potential of this technology to transform enterprises and discuss how leaders can seize the AI opportunity to reimagine their organizations and build AI-driven value."

AI is redefining productivity, reshaping competition, and driving leaders to rethink how their organizations operate. This CES keynote will dive into the most urgent and provocative questions surrounding AI — from which industries are already being upended to how investors, CEOs, and global leaders can navigate what's next.

Known for its unscripted style and sharp debates among leading investors and entrepreneurs, All-In reaches millions of listeners and shapes conversations in boardrooms and startups alike.

"I'm excited to bring the no-BS, full-contact All-In podcast format to CES this year… and hopefully for many years to come!" said Calacanis.

The keynote will cover where the smart money is going in AI right now and what is overvalued. Further underscoring the transformative power of tech, it will highlight the importance of strategic collaboration and investment in shaping the future of global industries.

"Tech isn't just a force for disruption; it's a catalyst for complete industry transformation," said Taneja. "This keynote unites strategic vision, expansive influence, and investment power to help groundbreaking ideas become lasting enterprises. At CES, investors have a front-row seat to the future, connecting with founders worldwide, and making choices that will define the next era of innovation."

Don't miss this live taping of the All-In Interview at 2 PM PST on Tuesday, Jan. 6, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Dr. Lisa Su of AMD, Joe Creed of Caterpillar, Yannick Bolloré of Havas and Vivendi, and Yuanqing Yang of Lenovo leaders will also keynote at CES 2026.

Learn more about real-world adoption of physical AI and how it's reshaping industries, work, and the future of automation during the conference session, Transforming Industries with Physical AI, presented by McKinsey.

Register for CES 2026 where innovators show up to shape the next great wave of innovation.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

