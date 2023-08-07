All eyes on the Mega Millions jackpot as Brits could win £1.2billion with Lottoland

LONDON , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky person could be in line to claim a massive £1.2billion* prize this week after the US Mega Millions jackpot rolled for the 31st consecutive draw in a row.

Since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April this year, the top prize has continued to soar for months, and could soon become the largest prize in the lottery's history.

Usually, these draws are limited to those living in the United States – however, Lottoland customers can take part from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone through the app and be in with a chance of pocketing a huge billion-dollar prize.

The next Mega Millions draw will take place on Wednesday 9th August at 1.45am GMT. If a player's ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, they'll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

A spokesperson for Lottoland, said: "Mega Millions has become legendary for generating huge, record-breaking jackpots and we're excited to see what happens this weekend. We'd love to see a Lottoland customer take home the prize pot on Wednesday, but should it roll over again we might be well on our way to another world-record jackpot!

"In November last year, one lucky US player pocketed the world's biggest ever lottery win- another mammoth American jackpot – this time the Powerball at $2.04 billion. But it doesn't matter where you live, you can still be in with a chance to win big - all eyes are on the prize!"

* Tier 1 winning bets on MegaMillions are paid out as 30 year annuity or discounted lump sum at Lottoland's election, and Tiers 1 – 3 also subject to 38% reduction as per T&C's.

