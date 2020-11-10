All Blacks Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Supplier

The partnership will provide each player with individual 'HyperKits', as well as real-time sideline and training room access to the full suite of Hyperice and NormaTec technologies including the Hypervolt, Hypersphere Mini, Vyper and Venom lines. The partnership further validates Hyperice as the athletes' recovery technology of choice worldwide, and the All Blacks will develop exclusive warm up, recovery and body maintenance video content for the newly launched Hyperice App .

"For more than 100 years, the All Blacks have created a tradition of unrivaled excellence that has long been studied by teams, coaches and even CEOs around the world," said Joe Cannon, Vice President of Business Development at Hyperice. "One key factor that continues to drive the All Blacks' dominance is their commitment to innovation in athlete care, both on and off the pitch. With this first of its kind partnership in international rugby, the All Blacks will have access to Hyperice technologies for warm-up, body maintenance, recovery, and even during match play."

All Blacks Strength & Conditioning Coach Nic Gill said recovery was a crucial and constant part of the team's daily routine: "Our players work extremely hard in the gym, on the training field and in the playing arena and Hyperice technology plays a key role in both guarding against injury and ensuring an athlete's body is performing to its potential every day."

About HYPERICE

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion, and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About the All Blacks

With a history extending back more than a century, New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, is not only the most successful international rugby team of all time but also one of the most successful teams in world sport, with a winning Test record of more than 75 percent. The All Blacks play European opponents every year in June and again at the end of the year, and play Argentina, Australia and South Africa annually in The Rugby Championship. In 2015 the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups, following their victory in 2011, and the first team to win three RWCs, with the All Blacks winning the inaugural Tournament in 1987. In 2013 they became the first international team in the professional era to go through the season unbeaten. The team has been named the World Rugby Team of the Year a record nine times and was Laureus Team of the Year in 2016.

