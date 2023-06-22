All abroad: over a third of Brits will travel abroad this summer

With soaring temperatures hitting the UK and the holiday season approaching, travel is hot on the horizon. Over half of people (52 percent) will take a summer holiday this year and despite the cost of living crisis, 42 percent will travel overseas, taking their summer break at international destinations this year.

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A third of people (34 percent) will be holidaying in the UK, whilst one in ten (11 percent) will enjoy the best of both, enjoying multiple summer breaks both overseas and in the UK according to the YouGov research for Readly digital magazine and newspaper app.

One in ten people (13 percent) are still undecided on their holiday plans, five percent plan to work from their overseas holiday and a third (29 percent) are not planning a summer holiday at all, revealed the research.

– We have seen lots of people reading our travel titles and articles recently as they seek to make holiday plans, for some this is the first time in several years. Data shows that many of our subscribers will be holidaying overseas this year with rail travel, camping and caravanning and European beach destinations in the top searches. With thousands of titles in one app, Readly is the perfect choice for travel this summer and a sustainable way to read too, says Chris Couchman, Head of Content at Readly.

When it comes to holiday priorities, relaxation is top priority for holidays this year with over half of Brits (59 percent) opting for a relaxing summer break. Perhaps due to the lack of overseas travel the last few years, exploring the destination (55 percent) and learning about a different country or culture (37 percent) also featured highly on the agenda of holiday makers.

One in four people (23 percent) will go on an active holiday and one in ten (12 percent) will choose a holiday that entails creativity. 8 percent are hoping their holiday provides new inspiration and 5 percent are making green, sustainable holiday plans.

The YouGov research for Readly also showed that almost half of people (46 percent) are getting their holiday inspiration from online searches or asking family and friends. A fifth get ideas from social media (17 percent) and one in ten (11 percent) draw inspiration from magazines.

Research by YouGov for Readly, sample 1003 UK respondents, fieldwork dates: 22-26 March 2023

