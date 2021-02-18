Alkermes to Take Part in SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Alkermes plc

18 Feb, 2021, 21:00 GMT

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET (2:20 p.m. GMT). The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Also from this source

Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and ...

Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics