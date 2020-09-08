Alkermes to Present New Data on Investigational Immuno-Oncology Candidate, ALKS 4230, at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress

Company to Host Investor Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will present new clinical data related to ALKS 4230, its investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, taking place Sept. 18-21, 2020. Safety and anti-tumor efficacy data from the ongoing phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 study, evaluating ALKS 4230 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with refractory solid tumors, will be shared in a mini oral presentation. The company will host an accompanying webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

"The ESMO Virtual Congress serves as an important forum to share the latest data on our immunotherapy candidate, ALKS 4230, with the global oncology community," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Alkermes. "We look forward to sharing new safety and efficacy data from our ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial, where we are evaluating ALKS 4230 as a monotherapy and combination therapy to treat a variety of tumor types in patients with tumors that are refractory to currently established treatments."

A mini oral presentation (#1027) titled, "ALKS 4230 Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Refractory Solid Tumors (ARTISTRY-1)," to be presented by Ulka N. Vaishampayan, M.D., Professor, Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, will be available on the ESMO website at https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-virtual-congress-2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

Alkermes will host a webcast presentation and conference call with accompanying slides for analysts and investors on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST) to discuss the latest data from the ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial. The webcast will feature the lead study investigator, Dr. Ulka N. Vaishampayan, Professor of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, at the University of Michigan, and members of Alkermes' management team. The webcast player may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. To participate in the question and answer session, please also dial in to the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing +1 877-407-2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201-389-0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201-612-7415 for international callers, using replay access code 13708824. The conference call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. BST) on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 through Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

About ALKS 4230

ALKS 4230 is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of ALKS 4230 is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D. +1 781 609 6397

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com



SOURCE Alkermes plc