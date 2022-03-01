Alkermes to Present Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer

– New Ovarian Cancer Data From ARTISTRY-1 Clinical Trial to be Featured in Oral Plenary Session –

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced plans to present data related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, taking place March 18-21, 2022. New data in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer from ARTISTRY-1, a phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intravenously administered (IV) nemvaleukin as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), will be presented in an oral plenary session. In addition, a trial-in-progress poster from the ongoing ARTISTRY-7 global phase 3 study will be presented. ARTISTRY-7 is evaluating the anti-tumor activity and safety of IV nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab compared to investigator's choice chemotherapy, in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Clinical Outcomes of Ovarian Cancer Patients Treated with the Novel Engineered Cytokine Nemvaleukin Alfa in Combination with the PD-1 Inhibitor Pembrolizumab: Recent Data from ARTISTRY-1

Presenter: Ira Winer, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Wayne State University and Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Presentation Date/Time: The oral presentation is scheduled to occur on March 19, 2022 during the Scientific Plenary III session (11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. MST).

Poster Presentation

Poster Number: 326

Title: ARTISTRY-7: A Phase 3, Multicenter Study of Nemvaleukin Alfa, a Novel Engineered Cytokine, in Combination With Pembrolizumab Versus Chemotherapy in Patients With Platinum-Resistant Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Primary Peritoneal Cancer

Presenter: Thomas J. Herzog, M.D., Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Deputy Director, University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute

Presentation Date: The poster will be available for on-site and virtual viewing beginning March 18, 2022.

About Nemvaleukin Alfa ("nemvaleukin") Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to preferentially expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by selectively binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the Nemvaleukin Clinical Development Program

ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials in the ARTISTRY program include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3, ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7.

About Alkermes plc Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D., +1 781 609 6397

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Alkermes plc