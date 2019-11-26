Alkermes to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) from Boston. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

