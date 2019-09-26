Alkermes to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Alkermes plc

26 Sep, 2019, 21:01 BST

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET (12:45 p.m. BST) from New York. The audio portion of the fireside chat may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

