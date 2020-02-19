Alkermes to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Alkermes plc

19 Feb, 2020, 21:01 GMT

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. GMT) from New York. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a development pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of serious mental illness, addiction, neurodegeneration, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

