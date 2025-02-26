Alkermes to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in webcast fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:50 a.m. ET (2:50 p.m. GMT)

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:20 a.m. ET (3:20 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

