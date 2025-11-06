Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
 Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. ET (7:40 p.m. GMT)

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
 Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
 Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

