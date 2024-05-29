Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Alkermes plc

29 May, 2024, 20:00 GMT

DUBLIN, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. BST)

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 10:40 a.m. EDT (3:40 p.m. BST)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

