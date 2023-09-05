Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. EDT (4:20 p.m. BST)

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. BST)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

