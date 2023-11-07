Alkermes to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

