Alkermes to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Alkermes plc

02 Apr, 2025, 20:00 GMT

DUBLIN, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a webcast panel discussion "Development of Orexin Receptor Agonist in Sleep-Wake Disorders" at the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 11:45 a.m. EDT (4:45 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

