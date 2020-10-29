Alkermes plc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Raises 2020 Financial Expectations

- Company Reports Third Quarter Revenues of $265.0 Million, GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.00 and Basic and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.26 -

- ARISTADA® Net Sales of $62.4 Million Reflect 16% Year-Over-Year Growth -

- VIVITROL® Net Sales Increased 12% Sequentially to $80.3 Million -

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provided updated financial expectations for full-year 2020.

"Over the past several months, we achieved a number of important milestones in our development programs against the backdrop of strong commercial execution and disciplined management of our expenses. The positive outcome of the ALKS 3831 FDA Advisory Committee meeting and the presentation of accumulating data for ALKS 4230, including monotherapy responses observed in melanoma, were significant achievements that underscore the potential value of these investigational medicines," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on our strategic imperatives: commercial execution, including preparations for the potential launch of ALKS 3831, aggressive development of our pipeline candidates, and efficient management of our operating cost structure, as we position the company for long-term value creation."

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $265.0 million , compared to $255.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $0.1 million for the quarter, or a GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 . This compared to GAAP net loss of $52.9 million , or a GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 , for the same period in the prior year.

for the quarter, or a GAAP net loss per share of . This compared to GAAP net loss of , or a GAAP net loss per share of , for the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $41.5 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.26 . This compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.0 million , or a non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 , for the same period in the prior year.

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Net sales of proprietary products were $142.7 million , compared to $138.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Net sales of VIVITROL were $80.3 million , compared to $85.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of 6%, due primarily to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions. Sequentially, net sales of VIVITROL increased 12%, driven by increased demand during the quarter.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of 6%, due primarily to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions. Sequentially, net sales of VIVITROL increased 12%, driven by increased demand during the quarter.

Net sales of ARISTADA i were $62.4 million , compared to $53.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of 16%, driven primarily by continued growth of the ARISTADA provider base and growth of the ARISTADA two-month dose.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of 16%, driven primarily by continued growth of the ARISTADA provider base and growth of the ARISTADA two-month dose. Manufacturing and royalty revenues were $120.4 million , compared to $103.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®/XEPLION® and INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® were $87.9 million , compared to $76.7 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in royalty revenue from INVEGA SUSTENNA and the timing of manufacturing shipments of RISPERDAL CONSTA.

Costs and Expenses

Total operating expenses were $275.7 million , compared to $308.9 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease reflects the impact of the restructuring implemented in 2019 and expense management measures in 2020.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. This decrease reflects the impact of the restructuring implemented in 2019 and expense management measures in 2020. Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $95.0 million , compared to $107.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $127.7 million , compared to $148.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

At Sept. 30, 2020 , Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $597.2 million , compared to $539.6 million at June 30, 2020 , driven by the company's operating results and changes in working capital. The company's total debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2020 was $275.5 million under its term loan, which matures in March 2023 .

"Our third quarter results reflect strong commercial execution, with the sequential growth of both VIVITROL and ARISTADA net sales within a complex and dynamic COVID-19 market environment. Today, we are pleased to be raising our financial guidance for 2020 to reflect this solid performance. Importantly, expectations for 2020 non-GAAP net income are back in line with the expectations provided in February prior to the impact of COVID-19, primarily due to disciplined management of our expenses," commented James Frates, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "As we approach the end of 2020, we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic imperatives to drive long-term profitability and growth."

Financial Expectations for 2020

The following financial expectations for 2020 are based on recent trends and assume that treatment provider practices and patient access to the company's commercial products continue to normalize. New COVID-19-related restrictions or a resurgence of COVID-19 could impact the company's ability to meet these expectations. All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions (except per share amounts)

Current 2020 Expectation (Provided 10/29/20) Previous Expectation

(Provided 7/29/20)







Total Revenue

$1,010 – $1,035 $965 – $1,005 VIVITROL Net Sales

$305 – $315 $270 – $300 ARISTADA Net Sales

$230 – $240 $220 – $235 Cost of Goods Sold

$180 – $190 $180 – $190 R&D Expenses

$375 – $390 $370 – $395 SG&A Expenses

$530 – $545 $525 – $550 Amortization of Intangible Assets

~$40 ~$40 Other Income, Net

~$30 $10 – $15 Income Tax Expense

$10 – $15 $10 – $15 GAAP Net Loss

($95) – ($115) ($145) – ($175) GAAP Net Loss per Share

($0.60) – ($0.72) ($0.91) – ($1.10) Non-GAAP Net Income

$50 – $70 $0 – $30 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.31 – $0.43 $0.00 – $0.19 Capital Expenditures

~$35 ~$35

Recent Events

Psychiatry portfolio

In October 2020 , announced positive vote outcomes from the joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, appointed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on questions relating to ALKS 3831 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. The joint advisory committee's recommendations, while not binding, will be considered by the FDA in its review of the ALKS 3831 New Drug Application (NDA). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the ALKS 3831 NDA is Nov. 15, 2020 .

, announced positive vote outcomes from the joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, appointed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on questions relating to ALKS 3831 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. The joint advisory committee's recommendations, while not binding, will be considered by the FDA in its review of the ALKS 3831 New Drug Application (NDA). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the ALKS 3831 NDA is .

In September 2020 , presented new real-world outcomes research and clinical data related to Alkermes' psychiatry portfolio at the Psych Congress 2020 Virtual Experience, including new outcomes research that analyzed treatment challenges of second-generation antipsychotics, such as weight gain and treatment interruptions, for patients living with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder.

, presented new real-world outcomes research and clinical data related to Alkermes' psychiatry portfolio at the Psych Congress 2020 Virtual Experience, including new outcomes research that analyzed treatment challenges of second-generation antipsychotics, such as weight gain and treatment interruptions, for patients living with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder.

In August 2020 , announced the publication in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Psychiatry of results from the phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 clinical trial of ALKS 3831. ENLIGHTEN-2 was a six-month study evaluating the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in 561 patients with stable schizophrenia. Positive topline data from the ENLIGHTEN-2 study were first reported in November 2018 .

, announced the publication in the peer-reviewed of results from the phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 clinical trial of ALKS 3831. ENLIGHTEN-2 was a six-month study evaluating the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in 561 patients with stable schizophrenia. Positive topline data from the ENLIGHTEN-2 study were first reported in . ALKS 4230

In September 2020 , presented new clinical data updates from ARTISTRY-1, an ongoing phase 1/2 study evaluating Alkermes' investigational engineered interleukin-2 variant immunotherapy, ALKS 4230, administered intravenously as monotherapy and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with refractory solid tumors, at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress. The company also announced the expansion of the ARTISTRY-1 monotherapy melanoma cohort based on the achievement of protocol-defined efficacy response criteria.

, presented new clinical data updates from ARTISTRY-1, an ongoing phase 1/2 study evaluating Alkermes' investigational engineered interleukin-2 variant immunotherapy, ALKS 4230, administered intravenously as monotherapy and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with refractory solid tumors, at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress. The company also announced the expansion of the ARTISTRY-1 monotherapy melanoma cohort based on the achievement of protocol-defined efficacy response criteria.

In August 2020 , announced the initiation of ARTISTRY-3, a phase 2 study evaluating the clinical and immunologic effects of ALKS 4230 monotherapy administered intravenously on the tumor microenvironment in a variety of advanced, malignant solid tumors.

Conference Call

Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to discuss these financial results, financial expectations, and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, through Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877 660 6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201 612 7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID is 13712082.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) adjusts for one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items.

The company's management and the Board utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including the anticipated ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on the company's business and financial performance, the company's assumptions with respect to continued normalization of patient and healthcare provider practices, and the company's ability to drive long-term value creation and profitability; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's marketed and development products; the company's expectations concerning future development activities for the company's development candidates; the company's expectations regarding the FDA's review of the ALKS 3831 NDA, including the FDA's PDUFA target action date for the NDA; and expectations concerning the company's commercial activities, including the potential launch of ALKS 3831. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to mitigate its spread on the company's business, results of operations or financial condition, including: impacts on the vendors or distribution channels in its supply chain, and the company's ability to continue to manufacture its products; impacts on its ability to continue its discovery activities; impacts on the conduct of its clinical trials, including with respect to enrollment rates, availability of investigators and clinical trial sites and monitoring of data; impacts on healthcare systems that serve people living with opioid dependence, alcohol dependence and schizophrenia and on patient and healthcare provider access to the company's medicines; impacts on the regulatory agencies with which the company interacts in the development, review, approval and commercialization of its medicines; impacts on reimbursement for the company's products, including its Medicaid rebate liability, and for services related to the use of its products; and impacts on the U.S., Irish and/or global economies more broadly; the unfavorable outcome of litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation, related to any of the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies, which may lead to competition from generic drug manufacturers; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's clinical development activities may not be positive, or predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; regulatory submissions may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; the FDA or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products, such as decisions not to approve the company's NDAs, including the NDA for ALKS 3831; data from clinical trials may be interpreted by the FDA in different ways than the company or an advisory committee interprets it; the FDA may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or components of its ALKS 3831 NDA or other regulatory filings, including the company's clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies, manufacturing processes and facilities, and the adequacy of the data and other information included in its filings to meet the FDA's requirements for approval, including the risk/benefit profile of the company's product candidates; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to governmental payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Trademarks

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA® and ARISTADA INITIO® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; and RISPERDAL CONSTA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®, XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA® and TREVICTA® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson.

(tables follow)

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 142,658

$ 138,774 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

120,351

103,783 Research and development revenue

953

12,686 License revenue

1,050

— Total Revenues

265,012

255,243 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

43,129

42,319 Research and development

94,980

107,671 Selling, general and administrative

127,653

148,701 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,917

10,173 Total Expenses

275,679

308,864 Operating Loss

(10,667)

(53,621) Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

1,376

3,509 Interest expense

(1,811)

(3,385) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

3,926

1,300 Other income (expense), net

9,368

(1,664) Total Other Income (Expense), net

12,859

(240) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

2,192

(53,861) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

2,326

(983) Net Loss — GAAP

$ (134)

$ (52,878)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.00)

$ (0.34) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.26

$ (0.04)









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

159,062

157,199 Basic — Non-GAAP

159,062

157,199 Diluted — Non-GAAP

160,335

157,199









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income (loss) is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (134)

$ (52,878) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

22,618

26,729 Depreciation expense

10,663

10,173 Amortization expense

9,917

10,173 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

2,174

155 Non-cash net interest expense

166

168 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(3,926)

(1,300) Change in the fair value of warrants

—

(206) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$ 41,478

$ (6,986)



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 402,799

$ 374,890 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

353,107

340,595 Research and development revenue

1,805

41,732 License Revenue

1,050

1,000 Total Revenues

758,761

758,217 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

135,394

133,903 Research and development

282,481

314,676 Selling, general and administrative

393,049

444,996 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

29,535

30,187 Total Expenses

840,459

923,762 Operating Loss

(81,698)

(165,545) Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

5,924

10,785 Interest expense

(6,790)

(10,405) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

16,626

(27,800) Other income (expense), net

11,047

(1,534) Total Other Income (Expense), net

26,807

(28,954) Loss Before Income Taxes

(54,891)

(194,499) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

13,328

(3,233) Net Loss — GAAP

$ (68,219)

$ (191,266)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.43)

$ (1.22) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.33

$ (0.12)









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

158,685

156,845 Basic — Non-GAAP

158,685

156,845 Diluted — Non-GAAP

159,467

156,845









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income (loss) is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (68,219)

$ (191,266) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

65,277

79,590 Depreciation expense

31,991

29,715 Amortization expense

29,535

30,187 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

8,971

5,170 Non-cash net interest expense

500

505 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(16,626)

27,800 Acquisition of IPR&D

674

— Change in the fair value of warrants

—

(907) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$ 52,103

$ (19,206)



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 597,156

$ 614,370 Receivables

265,644

257,086 Contract assets

14,395

8,386 Inventory

122,823

101,803 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52,697

59,716 Property, plant and equipment, net

355,215

362,168 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

213,981

243,516 Other assets

254,909

158,358 Total Assets

$ 1,876,820

$ 1,805,403 Long-term debt — current portion

$ 2,843

$ 2,843 Other current liabilities

375,308

388,269 Long-term debt

272,663

274,295 Contract liabilities — long-term

18,635

22,068 Other long-term liabilities

123,013

32,486 Total shareholders' equity

1,084,357

1,085,442 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,876,820

$ 1,805,403









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

159,105

157,779









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in

Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which the company intends to file

in October 2020.

An itemized reconciliation between projected loss per share on a GAAP basis and projected earnings per share

on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

(In millions, except per share data)

Amount

Shares

(Loss)

Earnings

Per Share Projected Net Loss — GAAP

$ (105.0)

159

$ (0.66) Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expense

92.5







Depreciation expense

42.5







Amortization expense

40.0







Income tax effect related to reconciling items

6.5







Non-cash net interest expense

1.0







Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(17.5)







Projected Net Income — Non-GAAP

$ 60.0

161

$ 0.37

Projected GAAP and non-GAAP measures reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com



SOURCE Alkermes plc