Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Alkermes plc

24 Jul, 2024, 11:00 GMT

—    Second Quarter Revenues of $399.1 Million

—    Net Sales of Proprietary Products Increased Approximately 16% Year-Over-Year —

—    GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations of $94.7 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.55

—    Company Reiterates 2024 Financial Expectations —

DUBLIN, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our second quarter results reflect solid execution across our business, delivering double-digit, year-over-year growth for our proprietary commercial product portfolio and robust profitability. We enter the second half of the year in a strong financial position with clear operational priorities to drive the performance of our commercial portfolio and advance our neuroscience development pipeline, including the phase 2 program for ALKS 2680 in narcolepsy type 1 and type 2," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "As a profitable, smid-cap biotech growth company with multiple commercial products and a development pipeline with significant value potential, we are executing our plan to become a leader in the field of neuroscience."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total Revenues

$

399.1

$

617.4*

$

749.5

$

905.0*

Total Proprietary Net Sales                                             

$

269.3

$

231.5

$

502.8

$

446.2

     VIVITROL®

$

111.9

$

102.1

$

209.5

$

198.7

     ARISTADA®i

$

86.0

$

82.4

$

164.9

$

162.5

     LYBALVI®

$

71.4

$

47.0

$

128.4

$

85.0

Profitability

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

94.7

$

279.1

$

133.6

$

267.1

GAAP Net Loss From Discontinued Operations

$

(3.3)

$

(42.0)

$

(5.4)

$

(71.8)

GAAP Net Income

$

91.4

$

237.1*

$

128.2

$

195.2*










Non-GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

123.4

$

134.3

$

199.6

$

164.4

Non-GAAP Net Loss From Discontinued Operations

$

(3.3)

$

(40.0)

$

(5.4)

$

(67.7)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

120.1

$

94.3

$

194.2

$

96.7










EBITDA From Continuing Operations

$

118.6

$

299.1

$

170.1

$

306.2

EBITDA From Discontinued Operations

$

(3.9)

$

(41.4)

$

(6.4)

$

(77.4)

EBITDA

$

114.7

$

257.7*

$

163.7

$

228.9*

*As a result of the successful resolution of the arbitration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., the three months ended June 30, 2023 included approximately $245.5 million of back royalties (and related interest) related to U.S. net sales of long-acting INVEGA® products (consisting of $195.4 million for 2022 and $50.1 million for the first quarter of 2023) that would ordinarily have been recognized in prior periods.

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

  • Revenues for the quarter were $71.4 million.
  • Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 52% and 44%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

ARISTADAi

  • Revenues for the quarter were $86.0 million.
  • New to brand prescriptions for the quarter grew 6% sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2024.  

VIVITROL

  • Revenues for the quarter were $111.9 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter grew 10% compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by the alcohol dependence indication.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

  • Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA®/XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $78.7 million.
  • VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $35.2 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

R&D Expense – Continuing Operations

$

59.6

$

68.2

$

127.3

$

132.0

R&D Expense – Discontinued Operations

$

3.9

$

32.6

$

6.4

$

62.4






SG&A Expense – Continuing Operations

$

168.1

$

195.8

$

347.9

$

363.6

SG&A Expense – Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

9.5

$

-

$

16.1

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2024, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $962.5 million, compared to $807.8 million at March 31, 2024. The company's total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024 was $289.5 million.

Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 3.5 million of the company's ordinary shares under the share repurchase program authorized in February 2024, at a total purchase price of $84.7 million. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $315.3 million (exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related to such repurchases) remaining under the program.

Financial Expectations for 2024
Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2024, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 15, 2024.

Recent Events

  • In April 2024, the company announced positive topline results from the narcolepsy type 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia cohorts in its phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating ALKS 2680, the company's novel, investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist in development as a once-daily treatment for narcolepsy.
  • In April 2024, the company announced initiation of its Vibrance-1 phase 2 study of ALKS 2680 in patients with narcolepsy type 1.
  • In May 2024, the company completed the sale of its development and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland to Novo Nordisk. Alkermes received a cash payment for the facility and certain related assets of approximately $91 million.
  • In May and June 2024, the company presented research related to its psychiatry franchise products—LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan) and ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil)—at several scientific conferences. The conferences included: American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, and Psych Congress Elevate.
  • In June 2024, the company presented new research related to ALKS 2680 and narcolepsy, including new data from the full narcolepsy type 1 cohort in its phase 1b, proof-of-concept study evaluating ALKS 2680, at SLEEP 2024, the 38th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS).

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including non-GAAP net income and EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; earnings include share-based compensation expense.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income and EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including profitability; and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of ALKS 2680 and the company's development pipeline. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to sustain profitability; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration or litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation which may lead to competition from generic drug manufacturers, or other disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)  or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Revenues:



Product sales, net

$                 269,273

$                 231,477

Manufacturing and royalty revenues

129,858

385,913

Research and development revenue


7

Total Revenues

399,131

617,397

Expenses:



Cost of goods manufactured and sold

61,472

63,249

Research and development

59,649

68,225

Selling, general and administrative

168,113

195,756

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14

8,898

Total Expenses

289,248

336,128

Operating Income

109,883

281,269

Other Income, net:



Interest income

10,735

6,769

Interest expense

(5,952)

(5,684)

Other income (expense), net

2,053

(525)

Total Other Income, net

6,836

560

Income Before Income Taxes

116,719

281,829

Income Tax Provision 

22,061

2,728

Net Income From Continuing Operations

94,658

279,101

Loss From Discontinued Operations — Net of Tax

(3,300)

(42,036)

Net Income — GAAP

$                   91,358

$                 237,065





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:



From continuing operations

$                       0.56

$                       1.68

From discontinued operations

$                     (0.02)

$                     (0.25)

From net income

$                       0.54

$                       1.43





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:



From continuing operations

$                       0.55

$                       1.63

From discontinued operations

$                     (0.02)

$                     (0.25)

From net income

$                       0.53

$                       1.38





Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:



Basic  — GAAP and Non-GAAP

168,321

166,279

Diluted — GAAP and Non-GAAP

170,977

171,553










Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:



Net Income from Continuing Operations

$                   94,658

$                 279,101

Adjustments:



Depreciation expense

6,644

9,426

Amortization expense

14

8,898

Interest income 

(10,735)

(6,769)

Interest expense

5,952

5,684

Income tax provision

22,061

2,728

EBITDA from Continuing Operations

118,594

299,068

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(3,913)

(41,388)

EBITDA

$                 114,681

$                 257,680





An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$                   94,658

$                 279,101

Adjustments:



Share-based compensation expense

20,601

27,187

Depreciation expense

6,644

9,426

Amortization expense

14

8,898

Non-cash net interest expense

114

115

Separation expense

813

5,857

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

2,060

816

Gain on sale of Athlone manufacturing facility

(1,462)

Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)


(197,092)

Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

123,442

134,308

Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(3,300)

(40,031)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$                 120,142

$                   94,277





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$                       0.72

$                       0.78

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$                     (0.02)

$                     (0.23)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$                       0.70

$                       0.55










Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Revenues:



Product sales, net

$                 502,809

$                 446,204

Manufacturing and royalty revenues

246,691

458,775

Research and development revenue

3

13

Total Revenues

749,503

904,992

Expenses:



Cost of goods manufactured and sold

120,116

121,413

Research and development

127,260

131,995

Selling, general and administrative

347,862

363,589

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,073

17,698

Total Expenses

596,311

634,695

Operating Income

153,192

270,297

Other Income, net:



  Interest income

20,134

11,735

  Interest expense

(11,930)

(10,972)

  Other income (expense), net

2,235

(564)

Total Other Income, net

10,439

199

Income Before Income Taxes

163,631

270,496

Income Tax Provision

30,025

3,445

Net Income From Continuing Operations

133,606

267,051

Loss From Discontinued Operations — Net of Tax

(5,420)

(71,831)

Net Income — GAAP

$                 128,186

$                 195,220





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:



From continuing operations

$                       0.79

$                       1.61

From discontinued operations

$                      (0.03)

$                      (0.43)

From net income

$                       0.76

$                       1.18





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:



From continuing operations

$                       0.78

$                       1.56

From discontinued operations

$                     (0.03)

$                      (0.42)

From net income

$                       0.75

$                       1.14





Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:



Basic  — GAAP and Non-GAAP

168,152

165,686

Diluted — GAAP and Non-GAAP

171,960

170,747















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:



Net Income from Continuing Operations

$                 133,606

$                 267,051

Adjustments:



Depreciation expense

13,641

18,810

Amortization expense

1,073

17,698

Interest income

(20,134)

(11,735)

Interest expense

11,930

10,972

Income tax provision

30,025

3,445

EBITDA from Continuing Operations

170,141

306,241

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(6,429)

(77,380)

EBITDA

$                 163,712

$                 228,861





An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$                 133,606

$                 267,051

Adjustments:



Share-based compensation expense

53,356

48,210

Depreciation expense

13,641

18,810

Amortization expense

1,073

17,698

Separation expense

1,240

9,640

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(2,061)

(179)

Gain on sale of Athlone manufacturing facility

(1,462)

Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)


(197,092)

Non-cash net interest expense

228

231

Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

199,621

164,369

Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(5,420)

(67,676)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$                 194,201

$                   96,693





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$                       1.16

$                       0.96

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$                     (0.03)

$                     (0.40)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$                       1.13

$                       0.57





Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$                           962,520

$                           813,378

Receivables

366,415

332,477

Inventory

194,731

186,406

Contract assets

3,492

706

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

101,435

98,166

Property, plant and equipment, net

222,738

226,943

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

83,945

85,018

Assets held for sale


94,260

Deferred tax assets

167,382

195,888

Other assets

104,184

102,981

Total Assets

$                        2,206,842

$                        2,136,223

Long-term debt — current portion

$                               3,000

$                               3,000

Other current liabilities

512,548

512,678

Long-term debt   

286,459

287,730

Liabilities from discontinued operations


4,542

Other long-term liabilities

120,830

125,587

Total shareholders' equity

1,284,005

1,202,686

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$                        2,206,842

$                        2,136,223





Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

165,887

166,980





This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in
Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which the company intends to file in July 2024.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Amounts Included in Discontinued Operations














(In thousands)

Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024

Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2024

Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2024

Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$                         —

$                       —

$                         —

Research and development

2,516

3,913

6,429

Selling, general and administrative



Income tax benefit 

(396)

(613)

(1,009)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$                    2,120

$                  3,300

$                  5,420














(In thousands)

Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023

Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2023

Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2023

Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$                         11

$                       11

$                       22

Research and development

29,867

32,563

62,430

Selling, general and administrative

6,644

9,502

16,146

Income tax benefit 

(6,727)

(40)

(6,767)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$                  29,795

$                42,036

$                71,831







Alkermes Contacts:


For Investors:

 Sandy Coombs

+1 781 609 6377

For Media:

Katie Joyce

+1 781 249 8927

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

