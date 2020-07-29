Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Issues 2020 Financial Expectations

-- Company Reports Second Quarter Revenues of $247.5 Million, GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.19 and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.06 --

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and provided updated financial expectations for full-year 2020. The company had previously withdrawn its 2020 financial expectations due to uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

"During the second quarter, we adapted in response to the changing conditions in a complex environment. As we enter the second half of 2020, we are focused on three strategic imperatives. The first is commercial execution, as we drive to maximize the opportunities for ARISTADA® and VIVITROL® and prepare for the potential launch of ALKS 3831. The second is aggressive development of our pipeline programs, focusing on high-value opportunities that we believe have the potential to address patient needs and drive significant value in the near- and long-term. ALKS 4230, our lead oncology candidate, is the most prominent of these opportunities. The third is efficient management of our operating structure, with a focus on rigorous expense management and careful prioritization of our investments," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes.

"We distinguish ourselves from other biopharmaceutical companies through our efforts in serious mental illness and addiction — chronic, highly prevalent conditions that affect millions of people and represent some of the most challenging public health issues of our time. We have built our organization with purpose and invested in specialized commercial capabilities to navigate fragmented treatment systems as we help address the complex challenges that patients with these diseases face," continued Mr. Pops. "As the nation's response to COVID-19 continues, it is critical that we work to mitigate the pandemic's secondary impacts related to social isolation, economic hardship and anxiety. For many patients struggling with serious mental illness and addiction, the current environment has amplified the barriers to treatment that Alkermes has worked for many years to address. We believe it is our responsibility to help ensure that the treatment system continues to function for these patients."

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $247.5 million , compared to $279.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $29.4 million for the quarter, or a GAAP net loss per share of $0.19 . This compared to GAAP net loss of $42.0 million , or a GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 , for the same period in the prior year.

for the quarter, or a GAAP net loss per share of . This compared to GAAP net loss of , or a GAAP net loss per share of , for the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $8.9 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 . This compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million , or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 , for the same period in the prior year.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Net sales of proprietary products were $130.4 million , compared to $136.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Net sales of VIVITROL were $71.6 million , compared to $88.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 19%, driven primarily by a decline in new patient starts and more restricted access to healthcare providers that resulted from COVID-19-related disruptions.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 19%, driven primarily by a decline in new patient starts and more restricted access to healthcare providers that resulted from COVID-19-related disruptions.

Net sales of ARISTADA i were $58.8 million , compared to $48.4 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 21% driven primarily by increased breadth of the ARISTADA provider base and growth of the ARISTADA two-month dose.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 21% driven primarily by increased breadth of the ARISTADA provider base and growth of the ARISTADA two-month dose. Manufacturing and royalty revenues were $116.5 million , compared to $127.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®/XEPLION® and INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® were $83.1 million , compared to $91.9 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a decrease in manufacturing and royalty revenues related to RISPERDAL CONSTA.

Costs and Expenses

Total operating expenses were $281.2 million , compared to $315.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $94.2 million , compared to $104.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $132.0 million , compared to $155.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020 , Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $539.6 million , compared to $549.7 million at March 31, 2020 . Cash on hand at June 30, 2020 significantly exceeded the company's total debt outstanding of $276.1 million under its term loan, which matures in March 2023 .

"Our second quarter results reflect solid execution across the business. The performance of the ARISTADA product family, together with disciplined management of expenses, partially offset the negative impact on VIVITROL net sales that resulted from COVID-19-related decreases in patient visits to healthcare providers and treatment centers. With increased visibility into the expected impact of COVID-19 on our commercial portfolio, today we are issuing financial expectations for 2020 that reflect current trends and underscore our commitment to driving non-GAAP profitability," commented James Frates, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "Over the past five years, we have grown our topline while investing in the future growth drivers of our business. Directly as a result of those investments, we established VIVITROL as an important therapeutic option for patients with opioid and alcohol dependence; we secured FDA approvals for the ARISTADA product family; we developed ALKS 3831 and submitted a New Drug Application for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; we built commercial psychiatry capabilities that support the growth of ARISTADA and which are also fully leverageable for ALKS 3831; we successfully developed VUMERITY® and entered into a commercial collaboration that will provide 100% gross margin royalty revenues from net sales; we advanced development of ALKS 4230 while retaining optionality for strategic collaboration; and, we acquired a platform of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors that we believe will provide compelling pipeline opportunities in neurodegeneration and oncology. We are focused on executing our business strategy and believe these investments have positioned the business to drive long-term profitability and value creation."

Financial Expectations for 2020

The following financial expectations for 2020 reflect the anticipated net impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Alkermes' operating and financial results. Alkermes anticipates that the negative impact of COVID-19 on VIVITROL net sales will be partially offset by a decrease in operating expenses, notably within R&D. The ranges provided are based on current trends and assume that treatment provider practices and patient flow will continue to normalize. Additional wide-spread COVID-19-related restrictions or resurgence of COVID-19 could negatively impact the company's ability to meet these expectations. All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions (except per share amounts)

Current 2020 Expectation (Provided 7/29/20) Pre-COVID-19 Expectation

(Provided 2/13/20; Suspended 4/29/20)







Total Revenue

$965 – $1,005 $1,030 – $1,080 VIVITROL Net Sales

$270 – $300 $340 – $355 ARISTADA Net Sales

$220 – $235 $220 – $235 Cost of Goods Sold

$180 – $190 $185 – $195 R&D Expenses

$370 – $395 $405 – $430 SG&A Expenses

$525 – $550 $535 – $560 Amortization of Intangible Assets

~$40 ~$40 Other Income, Net

$10 – $15 – Income Tax Expense

$10 – $15 $0 – $10 GAAP Net Loss

($145) – ($175) ($130) – ($160) GAAP Net Loss per Share

($0.91) – ($1.10) ($0.82) – ($1.01) Non-GAAP Net Income

$0 – $30 $40 – $70 Non-GAAP Basic EPS

$0.00 – $0.19 $0.25 – $0.44 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.00 – $0.19 $0.25 – $0.43 Capital Expenditures

~$35 $45 – $55

Governance Update

"Over the past 12 months, we conducted extensive shareholder outreach and engaged with shareholders representing approximately 60% in value of our outstanding ordinary shares. The Board values the views of our shareholders and, after considering their feedback, is taking actions to further strengthen our business and corporate governance practices. The Board believes these actions will help to position the company for long-term growth as we execute on our strategy," said David Anstice, Lead Independent Director of the Alkermes Board of Directors (the Board).

The company announced today that it plans to take a series of actions as part of its commitment to corporate governance best practices and regular Board refreshment.

First, the Board will recommend that shareholders approve, at the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, an amendment to the company's Articles of Association to declassify the Board. Currently, the Board has three classes of directors, with directors in each class elected to three-year terms. Once the Board is declassified, the directors will be combined into a single class elected annually.

Second, the Board has engaged a leading recruitment firm to identify independent director candidates whose experience and expertise offer valuable insights and strategic leadership at this stage in Alkermes' evolution. As part of this process, the company expects certain of its longer-serving directors will retire from the Board. This Board refreshment process will continue and build on the efforts undertaken by the company in the fall of 2019 that led to the addition of two highly-qualified, independent directors, Dr. Richard Gaynor and Mr. Andy Wilson , to the Board.

Recent Events

Schizophrenia portfolio

In May 2020 , presented new research from the company's schizophrenia portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2020 Annual Meeting, including data from patient-reported evaluations relating to treatment with ALKS 3831 and satisfaction data relating to treatment with ARISTADA.

, presented new research from the company's schizophrenia portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2020 Annual Meeting, including data from patient-reported evaluations relating to treatment with ALKS 3831 and satisfaction data relating to treatment with ARISTADA.

In July 2020 , announced a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll for Alkermes, which explored the current use and future potential of telepsychiatry services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

, announced a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll for Alkermes, which explored the current use and future potential of telepsychiatry services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. ALKS 4230

In June 2020 , presented positive preclinical data from a study designed to evaluate the combination potential of ALKS 4230, Alkermes' investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, with lucitanib, Clovis Oncology, Inc.'s investigational angiogenesis inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II.

, presented positive preclinical data from a study designed to evaluate the combination potential of ALKS 4230, Alkermes' investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, with lucitanib, Clovis Oncology, Inc.'s investigational angiogenesis inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II. Corporate citizenship

In June 2020 , announced that 10 nonprofit organizations were awarded grants from the company's COVID-19 Relief Fund, a special edition of the company's signature Alkermes Inspiration Grants ® program, that was established to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to rapidly address pandemic-related needs for people living with addiction, serious mental illness, or cancer.

, announced that 10 nonprofit organizations were awarded grants from the company's COVID-19 Relief Fund, a special edition of the company's signature Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, that was established to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to rapidly address pandemic-related needs for people living with addiction, serious mental illness, or cancer.

In July 2020 , published Alkermes' latest Corporate Responsibility Report which outlines how the company integrates environmental, social and governance considerations into all aspects of its business. A copy of the report is available on the Responsibility section of Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) adjusts for one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items.

The company's management and the Board utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 130,415

$ 136,635 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

116,505

127,897 Research and development revenue

609

14,340 License revenue

—

1,000 Total Revenues

247,529

279,872 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

45,053

46,223 Research and development

94,222

104,435 Selling, general and administrative

132,025

155,075 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,890

10,062 Total Expenses

281,190

315,795 Operating Loss

(33,661)

(35,923) Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

1,788

3,706 Interest expense

(2,122)

(3,520) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

5,900

(6,500) Other income, net

2,337

1,851 Total Other Income (Expense), net

7,903

(4,463) Loss Before Income Taxes

(25,758)

(40,386) Income Tax Provision

3,673

1,604 Net Loss — GAAP

$ (29,431)

$ (41,990)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.19)

$ (0.27) Non-GAAP earnings per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.09









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

158,895

156,991 Basic — Non-GAAP

158,895

156,991 Diluted — Non-GAAP

159,275

158,987









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (29,431)

$ (41,990) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

22,846

28,245 Depreciation expense

10,447

9,852 Amortization expense

9,890

10,062 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

877

2,043 Non-cash net interest expense

167

168 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(5,900)

6,500 Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

—

(1,134) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 8,896

$ 13,746



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 260,141

$ 236,116 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

232,756

236,812 Research and development revenue

852

29,046 License Revenue

—

1,000 Total Revenues

493,749

502,974 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

92,264

91,584 Research and development

187,501

207,005 Selling, general and administrative

265,397

296,295 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

19,618

20,014 Total Expenses

564,780

614,898 Operating Loss

(71,031)

(111,924) Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

4,548

7,276 Interest expense

(4,979)

(7,020) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

12,700

(29,100) Other income, net

1,679

130 Total Other Income (Expense), net

13,948

(28,714) Loss Before Income Taxes

(57,083)

(140,638) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

11,002

(2,250) Net Loss — GAAP

$ (68,085)

$ (138,388)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.43)

$ (0.88) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.07

$ (0.08)









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

158,495

156,665 Basic — Non-GAAP

158,495

156,665 Diluted — Non-GAAP

159,151

156,665









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income (loss) is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (68,085)

$ (138,388) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

42,659

52,861 Depreciation expense

21,328

19,542 Amortization expense

19,618

20,014 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

6,797

5,015 Non-cash net interest expense

334

337 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(12,700)

29,100 Acquisition of IPR&D

674

— Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

—

(701) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$ 10,625

$ (12,220)



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 539,596

$ 614,370 Receivables

237,393

257,086 Contract assets

9,240

8,386 Inventory

116,458

101,803 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,705

59,716 Property, plant and equipment, net

361,807

362,168 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

223,898

243,516 Other assets

262,240

158,358 Total Assets

$ 1,802,337

$ 1,805,403 Long-term debt — current portion

$ 2,843

$ 2,843 Other current liabilities

318,571

388,269 Long-term debt

273,207

274,295 Contract liabilities — long-term

18,881

22,068 Other long-term liabilities

126,989

32,486 Total shareholders' equity

1,061,846

1,085,442 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,802,337

$ 1,805,403









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

159,028

157,779



2020 Guidance — GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments













An itemized reconciliation between projected loss per share on a GAAP basis and projected earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:













(In millions, except per share data)

Amount

Shares

(Loss)

Earnings

Per Share Projected Net Loss — GAAP

$ (160.0)

159

$ (1.01) Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expense

97.5







Depreciation expense

44.0







Amortization expense

40.0







Income tax effect related to reconciling items

5.0







Non-cash net interest expense

1.0







Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(12.5)







Projected Net Income — Non-GAAP

$ 15.0

161

$ 0.09



Projected GAAP and non-GAAP measures reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

