Alkermes plc Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

Alkermes plc

01 May, 2025, 11:00 GMT

—    First Quarter Revenues of $306.5 Million

—    GAAP Net Income of $22.5 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.13

—    Company Reiterates 2025 Financial Expectations —

DUBLIN, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter financial performance provides a solid foundation to deliver on our financial guidance for the year. We are in a strong position in this dynamic macroeconomic environment and remain focused on executing on the strategic objectives that we believe will drive the future value of the company," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "We recently achieved an important milestone in the program for ALKS 2680, our novel, investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor agonist, completing enrollment in our first phase 2 study in the program, Vibrance-1, in narcolepsy type 1. We now expect topline results from Vibrance-1 early in the third quarter. We expect to complete enrollment in the Vibrance-2 phase 2 study, in narcolepsy type 2, mid-year, with topline data from that study expected in the fall. Enrollment in Vibrance-3, our phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia, is now also underway. Across the ALKS 2680 development program, we have strong momentum and are preparing for the phase 3 program. With the potential to transform the treatment of central disorders of hypersomnolence, orexin 2 receptor agonists are one of the most exciting new therapeutic categories in development."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
March  31,

2025

2024

Total Revenues

$

306.5

$

350.4

Total Proprietary Net Sales

$

244.5

$

233.5

     VIVITROL®

$

101.0

$

97.7

     ARISTADA®i

$

73.5

$

78.9

     LYBALVI®

$

70.0

$

57.0

Profitability

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

22.5

$

38.9

GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(2.1)

GAAP Net Income

$

22.5

$

36.8





EBITDA From Continuing Operations

$

22.8

$

51.5

EBITDA From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(2.5)

EBITDA

$

22.8

$

49.0





Adjusted EBITDA

$

45.6

$

81.8

 Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

  • Revenues for the quarter were $70.0 million.
  • Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 23% and 22%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

ARISTADAi

  • Revenues for the quarter were $73.5 million.

VIVITROL

  • Revenues for the quarter were $101.0 million.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

  • VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $27.8 million.
  • Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $17.7 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)








Three Months Ended
March 31,










2025

2024

R&D Expense – Continuing Operations








$

71.8

$

67.6

R&D Expense – Discontinued Operations








$

--

$

2.5














SG&A Expense – Continuing Operations








$

171.7

$

179.7

SG&A Expense – Discontinued Operations








$

--

$

--

Balance Sheet

  • At March 31, 2025, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $916.2 million, compared to $824.8 million at Dec. 31, 2024.

Financial Expectations for 2025
Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2025, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 12, 2025.

Notes and Explanations
1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including expected value drivers; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, ALKS 2680. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

________________________________

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Revenues:



Product sales, net

$                 244,493

$                 233,536

Manufacturing and royalty revenues

62,017

116,833

Research and development revenue


3

Total Revenues

306,510

350,372

Expenses:



Cost of goods manufactured and sold

49,197

58,644

Research and development

71,817

67,611

Selling, general and administrative

171,704

179,749

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,059

Total Expenses

292,718

307,063

Operating Income

13,792

43,309

Other Income, net:



Interest income

10,141

9,399

Interest expense


(5,978)

Other income, net

1,556

182

Total Other Income, net

11,697

3,603

Income Before Income Taxes

25,489

46,912

Income Tax Provision 

3,025

7,964

Net Income From Continuing Operations

22,464

38,948

Loss from Discontinued Operations — Net of Tax


(2,120)

Net Income — GAAP

$                   22,464

$                   36,828





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic:



From continuing operations

$                       0.14

$                       0.23

From discontinued operations


(0.01)

Earnings per share

$                       0.14

$                       0.22





GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted:



From continuing operations

$                       0.13

$                       0.23

From discontinued operations


(0.01)

Earnings per share

$                       0.13

$                       0.21





Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:



Basic  — GAAP

163,407

167,984

Diluted — GAAP

168,737

172,981










Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$                   22,464

$                   38,948

Adjustments:



Depreciation and amortization expense

7,421

8,056

Interest income 

(10,141)

(9,399)

Interest expense


5,978

Income tax provision

3,025

7,964

EBITDA from Continuing Operations

22,769

51,547

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


(2,516)

EBITDA

22,769

49,031

Share-based compensation

22,810

32,755

Adjusted EBITDA

$                   45,579

$                   81,786

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024

Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$                 916,206

$                 824,816

Receivables

318,703

389,733

Inventory

183,438

182,887

Contract assets

3,049

4,990

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

89,843

86,077

Property, plant and equipment, net

233,920

227,564

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

83,899

83,917

Deferred tax assets

152,144

154,835

Other assets

100,775

100,748

Total Assets

$              2,081,977

$              2,055,567

Accrued sales discounts, allowances and reserves

$                 249,795

$                 272,452

Other current liabilities

193,935

192,747

Other long-term liabilities

126,664

125,391

Total shareholders' equity

1,511,583

1,464,977

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$              2,081,977

$              2,055,567





Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

164,853

162,177





This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in
Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which the company intends to file in May 2025.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: 

Sandy Coombs  

+1 781 609 6377

For Media:      

Katie Joyce        

+1 781 249 8927

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

New Survey Provides Insights into Diagnosis and Treatment Journey for People Living With Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

New Survey Provides Insights into Diagnosis and Treatment Journey for People Living With Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

A new online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), sought to understand...
Alkermes to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Alkermes to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, May 1, 2025 to discuss...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics