Alkermes Investor Day to Focus on Scientific Progress and Value Creation Strategy

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a virtual Investor Day to discuss the company's research and development strategy and portfolio, including updates from its nemvaleukin alfa clinical program and new preclinical neuroscience and immuno-oncology programs. The company will also provide an update on the implementation of its Value Enhancement Plan announced in December 2020.

"We have reimagined and refocused our approach to research and development. We are leveraging our advanced medicinal chemistry and protein engineering capabilities to develop innovative medicines that we believe have a clear value proposition – medicines that have a strong underlying biological rationale and target clear unmet patient need. Nemvaleukin is one of the first demonstrations of this new strategy and the accumulating data from the development program has continued to support its potential utility in difficult-to-treat tumor types," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "The innovation happening within our R&D portfolio is complemented by an equal focus on driving value creation for shareholders through our efforts to deliver growth, efficiency and profitability."

The Investor Day presentations will feature the following topics and speakers:

Scientific and Business Excellence: Focused on New Approaches to Creating Value

Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer

Value Creation at Alkermes: Innovation, Growth and Profitability

Blair Jackson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Developing New Treatments to Address Unmet Patient Need in Neuroscience and Oncology: Optimizing for Success

Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

Focus on Innovative Molecular Design: Harnessing Alkermes' Scientific & Technical Capabilities

Markus Haeberlein, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research

Nemvaleukin alfa: A Novel, Engineered Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Variant Immunotherapy

Clinical Data Updates from ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 Trials

Jessicca Rege, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Research, Oncology

Nemvaleukin alfa: Preclinical Research Paving the Clinical Development Path

Heather Losey, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research, Oncology

Tumor-Targeted Split IL-12 Fusion Protein Program

Josh Heiber, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Research, Oncology

Selective HDAC Inhibitors in Synaptic Dysfunction

Markus Haeberlein, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research

Orexin 2 Receptor Agonists for the Treatment of Narcolepsy and Other Sleep Disorders

Brian Raymer, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research Project Leadership and Strategy

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's development candidates, including nemvaleukin alfa; and the company's focus on driving shareholder value. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the company's R&D strategy and its focus on driving shareholder value may not be successful; nemvaleukin alfa, as a monotherapy or in combination, could be shown to be unsafe or ineffective; the company's development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive or predictive of real-world results, and preliminary data from ongoing studies may not be predictive of future or final data from such studies, results of future studies or real-world results; the company and its licensees may not be able to successfully commercialize their products or support growth of revenue from such products; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to mitigate its spread on the company's business, results of operations or financial condition; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

