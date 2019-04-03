Alkermes Expands Awards Program With Focus on Advancing Research in Schizophrenia

"The Pathways program exemplifies our company's commitment to helping researchers find unique and meaningful ways to impact the people and communities we serve with our medicines," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medicines Development and Medical Affairs at Alkermes. "We are optimistic that expanding the program to include projects supporting schizophrenia will bring additional innovation and advances in research to this scientific and clinical community."

Now open to early-career investigators committed to advancing research in SUDs and/or schizophrenia, the second annual Pathways program grants will provide funding for up to eight research projects with individual grant amounts of up to $100,000 per project. Alkermes has reserved four awards for research focused on SUDs and four awards for research focused on schizophrenia.

"The Pathways grant that I received last year allowed me to jumpstart my research project and career in a way that otherwise might not have been possible," said Derek Blevins, M.D., Columbia University, New York State Psychiatric Institute and inaugural Alkermes Pathways award grantee. "Alkermes investing in young scientists like me to bring research projects to fruition really demonstrates the company's commitment to building a better future for people living with debilitating CNS disorders."

To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are currently post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research center within the United States. Full eligibility criteria are available on the program website here.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and oncology. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

