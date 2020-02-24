Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Alkermes plc

24 Feb, 2020, 21:00 GMT

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. GMT) from Boston. The webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

