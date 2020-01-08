Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. GMT) from the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session that will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT).The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact: 
Alex Braun 
Investor Relations 
+1 781 296 8493

